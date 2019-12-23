A combination of shutdown defense and hot shooting helped the Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team remain unbeaten Sunday, as the Panthers rolled visiting Harris-Stowe, 101-39, at the Sportscenter.
Former Daviess County High School star Emma Johnson produced 14 points off the bench to lead the Panthers (12-0), who shot 51.5% from the field on their way to capturing their 26th consecutive home victory.
Leah Richardson added 12 points off the bench for KWC, while Keelie Lamb and Lily Grimes finished with 11 points apiece. Jordyn Barga chipped in 10 points, as well.
Defensively, the Panthers limited Harris-Stowe (1-9) to just 24.5% shooting from the field. Takeshia Barres scored 12 points and LaDaijha Watson recorded 11 points with a game-high seven rebounds for the Hornets, who turned the ball over 33 times -- helping Wesleyan claim a 48-16 advantage in points off turnovers.
The Panthers also captured the edge in rebounding (37-25), second-chance points (16-8), points in the paint (46-14), fastbreak scoring (6-3) and bench production (63-20).
KWC jumped out to a 23-9 lead to open the first quarter, then pushed their lead to 53-15 by intermission before cruising in the second half.
The Panthers made 11-of-36 attempts from 3-point range (30.6%) and 20-of-23 foul shots (87%), while Harris Stowe was 2-of-18 from distance (11.1%) and 13-of-20 from the charity stripe (65%).
All 13 Panthers who saw action got into the scoring column, with everyone playing at least nine minutes and none more than 21 minutes.
Wesleyan plays again Dec. 30 with a home matchup against Cumberlands.
HARRIS-STOWE 9-6-13-11 -- 39
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 23-30-20-28 -- 101
Harris-Stowe (39) -- Barres 12, Watson 11, Finnie 6, May 3, Stuckey 3, Amaefula 2, Page 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (101) -- Johnson 14, L. Richardson 12, Grimes 11, Lamb 11, Barga 10, Boyle 8, R. Richardson 8, Clifford 7, Walton 6, Nolot 5, Duncan 4, Thomas 3, Puckett 2.
