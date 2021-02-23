Jordyn Barga recorded 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Emma Johnson scored 15 points and dished six assists, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team rolled to a 94-68 conference victory over Lake Erie on Monday in Painesville, Ohio.
The Panthers (14-4, 14-4 in G-MAC), who also got 11 points from Lily Grimes-Miller, led just 37-34 at halftime before posting a dominant second half. Wesleyan shot 55.8% from the field after intermission, despite making just 4-of-18 (22.2%) shots from 3-point range, to outscore Lake Erie 57-34 in the third and fourth quarters.
For the game, KWC shot 47.6% from the field, making 8-of-28 shots from long range (28.6%), and converted 8-of-13 free throws (61.5%) while committing 14 turnovers.
Lake Erie (3-17, 3-17) was led by Breanna Bauer’s 18 points and 10 rebounds, along with 14 points from Abby Matalavage. The Storm shot 54.5% from the field, making just 1-of-9 from beyond the arc (11.1%), and sank 7-of-15 foul shots (46.7%) while committing 22 floor errors.
The Panthers finished with a 45-32 rebounding edge, leading to a 27-7 advantage in second-chance scoring. Wesleyan also led in points off turnovers (17-10), fastbreak production (22-6), points in the paint (62-58) and bench scoring (44-11).
KWC is set to return to action with Thursday’s home game against Ohio Valley.
