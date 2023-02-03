Shiya Hoosier scored a game-high 17 points, including 11 in the first quarter, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team cruised to a 63-38 conference win over Ohio Dominican on Thursday at the Sportscenter.
The host Panthers (17-5, 13-2 G-MAC) outscored Ohio Dominican 21-7 in the first quarter and never looked back, building a 34-11 lead by intermission and a 52-24 edge through three quarters.
“It was really good to get a good start,” said KWC co-head coach Nicole Nieman, whose team bounced back from a loss at Trevecca Nazarene earlier this week. “Honestly, we were pretty frustrated after Tuesday. We knew we didn’t do our best and didn’t do a lot of things well, we didn’t really come ready to play.
“This game was really important for us to just get back to us and have a good start defensively.”
Wesleyan limited Ohio Dominican to just 5-of-20 shooting in the first half — good for 25% — and 31.6% shooting from the field for the game. The visiting Panthers made 3-of-12 3-pointers (25%) and 11-of-14 foul shots (78.6%) with 25 turnovers leading to 27 KWC points.
Shaylee McDonald chipped in 12 points for KWC, which made 42.4% of its attempts from the floor, 8-of-27 from beyond the arc (29.6%) and 5-of-12 at the free-throw line (41.7%) with 14 turnovers leading to 14 ODU points.
Wesleyan commanded the boards (38-28), led in second-chance points (14-6), dominated paint scoring (32-16), converted more transition opportunities (6-0) and had its reserve outscore Ohio Dominican’s bench (17-6).
Macy Chapman and Gabby Stare scored 11 points apiece for Ohio Dominican (6-14, 3-10).
Wesleyan returns to action Feb. 9 against Tiffin to a continue a four-game homestand.
OHIO DOMINICAN 7 4 13 14 — 38
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 21 13 18 11 — 63
Ohio Dominican (38) — Chapman 11, Stare 11, Fearon 5, McClendon 3, Wojciak 3, Pifher 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (63) — Hoosier 17, McDonald 12, Barga 7, Conley 6, Edmonds 6, Walton 5, Nolot 4, Hammelman 4, Lytton 2.
