By THE MESSENGER-INQUIRER
Tahlia Walton scored a game-high 22 points off the bench, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team cruised to its seventh straight win with a 96-58 victory over Ursuline on Thursday night in Pepper Pike, Ohio.
Walton, a 5-foot-11 redshirt freshman forward, made 9-of-10 shot attempts from the floor, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range.
Keelie Lamb added 19 points for the Panthers (20-1, 11-1 in G-MAC), while former Daviess County High School standout Emma Johnson and Leah Richardson chipped in 15 points apiece.
Lily Skye Grimes tied a career-best mark with nine assists.
Wesleyan jumped out to a 31-9 lead after the first quarter — shooting 9-of-13 from beyond the arc in the frame — and never looked back. The Panthers shot 53% from the field for the game, including 15-of-36 from distance (41.7%), and made 11-of-13 free throws (84.6%).
Ursuline (5-14, 2-8) was limited to 35% shooting from the field and just 2-of-20 from downtown (10%). The Arrows were led by 11 points from Julia Cardwell and 10 points from Tamara Mathis.
Ursuline outscored Wesleyan 36-33 in the second and third quarters, but the Panthers reeled off a 32-13 run in the final period to cement the victory.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 31-20-13-32 — 96
URSULINE 9-21-15-13 — 58
Kentucky Wesleyan (96) — Walton 22, Lamb 19, Johnson 15, L. Richardson 15, Clifford 8, Duncan 6, Boyle 4, Barga 3, Grimes 2, R. Richardson 2.
Ursuline (58) — Cardwell 11, Mathis 10, Evans 7, Crevison 6, Ashaolu 6, Jenkins 5, Scheuvront 4, Humeniuk 4, Green 3, Taylor 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.