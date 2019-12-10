The Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball matchup against Cedarville on Saturday will be played in Jones Gymnasium at the Woodward Health and Recreation Center on campus, the Wesleyan athletic department announced Monday.
A scheduling conflict with the Sportscenter moved the Panthers (9-0, 2-0 in G-MAC) to the HRC, where they'll tip off at noon against conference foe Cedarville (8-1, 2-0). General admission is free.
KWC worked to find a solution, Wesleyan athletic director Rob Mallory said, and the best outcome they could find was to change the venue location.
"We plan to make the best of the situation that we're in, and I hope our fans and the community will come out to support our team despite the late change in venue," Mallory said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.