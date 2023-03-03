The Kentucky Wesleyan and Trevecca Nazarene women’s basketball teams will meet once again in the season’s rubber match Friday — with a trip to the G-MAC tournament championship game on the line.
Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT at top-seeded Ashland’s Kates Gymnasium in Ashland, Ohio.
The Panthers (23-5), fifth in the Division II Midwest regional rankings, advanced to the conference semifinals with a 74-73 overtime victory over Hillsdale in the first round of the G-MAC tournament on Tuesday.
Tahlia Walton scored 22 points, while Jordyn Barga, Corina Conley and Shaylee McDonald notched 10 points apiece for Wesleyan, which gave up a 9-0 run in the final 4:10 that forced overtime. However, Walton scored nine of the second-seeded Panthers’ 10 points in the extra period to secure the victory.
During the regular season, KWC split the two-game series with No. 3 seed Trevecca (20-8) — falling 63-55 on Jan. 31 in Nashville before bouncing back for a 62-47 victory at home on Feb. 16.
Trevecca, sixth in the Midwest rankings, moved out of the quarterfinals with a 67-61 win over Walsh, led by Keeley Carter (22 points) and Emma Palmer (20 points).
Ashland (29-0) will face fourth-seeded Malone (21-8) in the other semifinal Friday at 4 p.m. CT.
The G-MAC tournament title game is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.
All contests can be found on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
