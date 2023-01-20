Tahlia Walton scored a game-best 17 points to help the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team claim a 70-57 wire-to-wire victory over conference foe Hillsdale on Thursday at the Sportscenter.
Despite the balanced contributions on offense, however, where Wesleyan coaches were most pleased was on defense.
“We talked all week about having to play 40 minutes,” said Panthers co-head coach Nicole Nieman, whose team won its sixth straight outing. “When you play good teams, you’re going to have to play for 40 minutes. I felt like they didn’t get off the 3 as efficiently as they usually do, and that was a focus of ours — to not let them have easy 3s, and to contest 3s.
“I’m just proud of our players’ efforts on the defensive end. They’re sold out on bringing that every day. They know, regardless of what’s happening offensively or any of the uncontrollables, they can come and play ‘D.’ We were excited about that.”
Corina Conley and Cali Nolot finished with 12 points apiece for the Panthers (13-4, 9-1 G-MAC), and Shaylee McDonald added 11 points with five assists. Jordyn Barga hauled in a game-best 12 rebounds.
“They have each others’ backs and they know it doesn’t natter what shots they take or what shots they miss, they get to play with a sense of freedom,” Nieman said of her team’s balanced contributions and willingness to improve. “That’s important as a player, to be able to make decisions out there. I think they’re doing a really good job of doing that, and I think they really do enjoy being with each other.
“When you have kids that want to come in and get better every day, it makes it a whole lot easier.”
KWC shot 44.4% from the field, including 6-of-23 from 3-point distance (26.1%), and converted 8-of-12 foul shots (66.7%) with 17 turnovers leading to 16 Hillsdale points.
The Chargers (12-8, 5-5), who didn’t have anybody reach double-figure scoring and were held to 15 points under their season average, shot 35.5% from the floor, 5-of-24 from long range (20.8%) and 8-of-13 at the free-throw line (61.5%) with 17 turnovers leading to 18 points for Wesleyan.
KWC returns to action Saturday with a home conference matchup against Northwood.
HILLSDALE 7 23 13 14 — 57
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 18 16 24 12 — 70
Hillsdale (57) — Splain 9, Touchette 9, Mills 8, Sysum 8, Delp 7, McDonald 6, Nelson 5, Salenbien 5.
Kentucky Wesleyan (70) — Walton 17, Conley 12, Nolot 12, McDonald 11, Barga 7, Hoosier 6, Edmonds 3, Hammelman 2.
