Tahlia Walton produced a game-best 19 points and eight rebounds, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team scored 40 points off of 29 turnovers to drop Northwood 71-41 on Saturday at the Sportscenter.
Jordyn Barga added 13 points with five rebounds for the Panthers (14-4, 10-1 G-MAC), who won their seventh consecutive outing. Corina Conley added 11 points with six rebounds, and Shaylee McDonald notched nine points with a game-high five assists.
Defensively, Wesleyan limited Northwood to only 29.8% shooting from the field and 3-of-25 from 3-point range (12%).
“What’s amazing about that is it’s a credit to our players, because we don’t trap,” said KWC co-head coach Caleb Nieman. “We’re going to get up and we’re going to guard you, and we’re going to talk to each other, we’re going to rotate for each other. Teams are turning it over with that kind of pressure, so we don’t have to take a lot of chances. And we’re still getting turnovers, so that’s always a good risk-reward.”
After playing to a 16-16 stalemate at the end of the first quarter, KWC erupted for a 19-4 scoring outburst in the second frame — carrying a 15-point advantage into intermission. The second half was much of the same, as the Panthers extended their lead to 52-31 at the end of the third quarter. Nieman credited his squad’s depth — KWC’s bench outscored Northwood’s reserves 27-10 — for helping secure the lead early and putting the game away late.
“It’s having depth that comes in and is excited to work hard,” he said. “I think, emotionally, we were a lot better today than Thursday. We didn’t let calls and things like that rattle us. We moved on to the next possession, so I thought we were more focused on our mental toughness throughout the game.”
Wesleyan shot 43.8% from the field, including 5-of-22 from long range (22.7%), and converted 10-of-16 free throws (62.5%) with 18 turnovers that led to only four points.
McKenna Walker scored 13 points for Northwood (7-11, 4-7), and Ava DiMilia tallied 10 points.
“I thought they did a good job of coming out and fighting,” Nieman said of the visitors. “They have a couple of injured players, and I feel like they were fighting hard, they were scrappy. Today was a day that we improved, because Northwood really came to play.”
KWC will open a three-game conference road trip Thursday at Walsh.
NORTHWOOD 16 4 11 10 — 41
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 16 19 17 19 — 71
Northwood (41) — Walker 13, DiMilia 10, St. John 5, Taylor 5, Schroeder 3, Voelker 3, Miller 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (71) — Walton 19, Barga 13, Conley 11, McDonald 9, Hoosier 7, Nolot 4, Edmonds 3, Hammelman 3, Montgomery 2.
