Tahlia Walton produced a game-best 19 points and eight rebounds, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team scored 40 points off of 29 turnovers to drop Northwood 71-41 on Saturday at the Sportscenter.

Jordyn Barga added 13 points with five rebounds for the Panthers (14-4, 10-1 G-MAC), who won their seventh consecutive outing. Corina Conley added 11 points with six rebounds, and Shaylee McDonald notched nine points with a game-high five assists.

