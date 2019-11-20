The Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team remained undefeated with a 77-66 win over Illinois Springfield on Tuesday in Springfield, Illinois.
Keelie Lamb scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Panthers (4-0), who also got 15 points from Tahlia Walton.
Emma Johnson chipped in 10 points for KWC, which shot 44.6% from the field, 7-of-31 from 3-point range (22.6%) and 12-of-14 from the foul line (85.7%). The Panthers also claimed the edge in rebounding (35-27), points in the paint (42-24), points off turnovers (19-7), second-chance scoring (11-5), fastbreak scoring (9-5) and bench production (37-12).
Illinois Springfield (3-1) was led by Lauren Ladowski's game-high 18 points.
Malea Jackson added 17 points, and Tehya Fortune had 10 points for the Prairie Stars, who shot 44.4% from the field, 7-of-16 from distance (43.8%) and 19-of-26 on free throws (73.1%) but turned the ball over 23 times compared to KWC's 13 giveaways.
The Panthers return to action Saturday with a home matchup against Missouri-St. Louis.
