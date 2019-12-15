Keelie Lamb scored 17 points to lead a balanced attack at undefeated Kentucky Wesleyan routed visiting Cedarville 74-51 in a women's college basketball game Saturday afternoon at Kentucky Wesleyan's Health & Recreation Center.
The victory lifts the Panthers to 10-0 overall and 3-0 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
Wesleyan led 17-14 at the first break before putting together a 21-5 second-quarter run to take total command. KWC outscored Cedarville 25-16 in the third period to pull away.
Leah Richardson and Tahlia Walton each scored 13 points for the Panthers, who also got 12 points from Emma Johnson. Walton led the way with eight rebounds, with both Lamb and Lily Grimes dishing four assists.
KWC finished 29-of-58 from the field for 50%, including 7-of-20 shooting from 3-point range (35%). Wesleyan won the rebounding battle, 38-27.
Abby Wolford led Cedarville (8-2, 2-1) with 15 points.
The Panthers limited Cedarville to 32% shooting from the field, and just 5-of-26 accuracy (19%) from 3-point range.
KWC hosts Trevecca Nazarene at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Sportscenter.
CEDARVILLE 51
Wolford 15, Chapman 7, Huffman 6, Bolender 5, Roh 5, Garr 4, Peek 4, Mader 3, Moore 2.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 74
Lamb 17, Richardson 13, Walton 13, Johnson 12, Barga 7, Nolot 4, Grimes 3, Clifford 3, Boyle 2.
BRESCIA 62, MIDWAY 60
Hailey Kendall came off the bench to produce 20 points and eight rebounds to lift Brescia over visiting Midway at the Moore Center.
Cassidy Moss, Princess Holloway and Loreal Chaney added 11 points for Brescia, which shot 42% from the field, 93% from the foul line, and won the rebounding battle, 42-27.
Madelyn Lyon led the Lady Bearcats on the boards with nine, and Alicia Salazar added eight rebounds.
Haleigh Yazell scored 19 points to pace Midway, which also got 15 points from Jill Enix and 12 points from Leisa Butler.
MIDWAY 60
Yazell 19, Enix 15, Butler 12, Callahan 5, Talley 4, Graham 2, Outlaw 2, Vaughn 1.
BRESCIA 62
Kendall 20, Moss 11, Chaney 11, Holloway 11, Lyon 7, Salazar 2.
