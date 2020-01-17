The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team surged ahead during the second and third quarters, then held off a late push by Hillsdale for a 69-60 conference win Thursday in Hillsdale, Michigan.
Lily Skye Grimes scored a team-best 14 points for the Panthers (18-1, 7-1 in G-MAC), who captured their fourth win in a row.
After leading by just two points at the end of the first quarter, Wesleyan outscored Hillsdale 15-7 to take a 33-23 halftime advantage. The third period was much of the same, with the Panthers building a 53-33 lead through three quarters.
The Chargers (5-12, 2-6) outscored KWC by 11 points in the fourth quarter, but their late rally ultimately fell short.
Emma Johnson added 12 points off the bench for the Panthers, who shot 36.6% from the field, 10-of-36 from 3-point range (27.8%) and 7-of-15 on free throws (46.7%). Tahlia Walton added 10 points and eight rebounds, with Kaylee Clifford chipping in 10 points as well.
KWC turned the ball over just seven times and forced Hillsdale into 18 giveaways — leading to an 18-4 edge in points off turnovers.
Sydney Mills led Hillsdale with 18 points and 11 rebounds, with Grace Touchette adding 10 points. For the game, the Chargers shot 36.4% from the floor, 7-of-26 from distance (26.9%) and 13-of-16 on foul shots (81.3%).
Hillsdale finished with a 44-41 rebounding edge, helping the Chargers to a 13-10 advantage in second-chance scoring.
Though KWC leading scorer Keelie Lamb finished with eight points, snapping her 16-game streak of double-digit scoring, she swiped a game-high three steals. Grimes dished four assists, as well.
Wesleyan returns to action Saturday with a trip to Findlay. Tipoff is scheduled for noon CT.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 18-15-20-16 — 69
HILLSDALE 16-7-10-27 — 60
Kentucky Wesleyan (69) — Grimes 14, Johnson 12, Clifford 10, Walton 10, Lamb 8, Nolot 6, Duncan 4, L. Richardson 3, Barga 2.
Hillsdale (60) — Mills 18, Touchette 10, Anderson 8, Burger 7, Daffenberg 7, LoMonaco 6, Wacker 2, Pratt 2.
