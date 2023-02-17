After playing to a stalemate in the opening frame, the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team dominated the second quarter to build a double-digit lead before cruising to a 62-47 conference win over Trevecca Nazarene on Thursday at the Sportscenter.

The win improved the Panthers to 20-5 overall, 16-2 in G-MAC play, and extended their lead for second place in the conference standings to 2.5 games. It was also Wesleyan’s fourth win in a row since dropping a 63-55 decision to Trevecca in late January.

