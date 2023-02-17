After playing to a stalemate in the opening frame, the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team dominated the second quarter to build a double-digit lead before cruising to a 62-47 conference win over Trevecca Nazarene on Thursday at the Sportscenter.
The win improved the Panthers to 20-5 overall, 16-2 in G-MAC play, and extended their lead for second place in the conference standings to 2.5 games. It was also Wesleyan’s fourth win in a row since dropping a 63-55 decision to Trevecca in late January.
“It was really, really nice,” KWC co-head coach Nicole Nieman said afterward. “We really have had a sick feeling in our stomach since Jan. 31. We knew we went down there and coaches didn’t give their best, players talked about not giving their best either. We just weren’t us.
“We just stuck to the game plan (Thursday), and we knew that we could do better. I’m just so proud of their fight today. Our defensive pressure was phenomenal in the first half.”
Following an 18-18 tie after the first 10 minutes, the Panthers outscored Trevecca 23-6 in the second period — shooting 56.3% from the floor and 5-of-8 from 3 (62.5%) — to build a 41-24 halftime advantage. KWC also forced seven turnovers and held the Trojans to only 23.1% shooting from the floor in the second quarter.
“They were really flustered,” Nieman said of TNU. “We felt like they were tired, and we felt like, at times, they were in ‘I don’t know what we’re doing’ mode. It was really good to see them uncomfortable.”
Trevecca (18-8, 14-5 G-MAC) trimmed its deficit to 46-32 with 5:16 left in the third, but Tahlia Walton’s layup sparked a 6-0 spurt that extended KWC’s lead to 20 points. Cali Nolot scored just before the buzzer to give Wesleyan a 54-34 edge heading into the final period.
Another 6-0 burst pushed the Panthers to a 60-34 lead less than three minutes into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans pieced together a 13-2 run to close out the game and provide the final margin.
Shiya Hoosier finished with 12 points to pace KWC, with Walton adding 10 points and six rebounds. Jordyn Barga and Reeva Hammelman chipped in nine points apiece, with Barga grabbing six boards and dishing a game-high four assists.
The Panthers shot 45.5% from the field for the game, including a 7-of-17 mark from 3-point range (41.2%), and converted 5-of-7 foul shots (71.5%). KWC forced 21 turnovers leading to 30 points, won the rebounding battle (32-29), and claimed the edge in second-chance scoring (14-5), points in the paint (30-28) and bench scoring (25-4).
“When we were down there, they played a box-and-one on us and we didn’t handle it real well,” Nieman said, referring to the last meeting against the Trojans. “We missed a lot of open shots and we missed a lot of wide-open layups. We shot 31% down there. It was nice to see our players really have confidence shooting the ball today. We felt like they put in a great week of work.”
Keeley Carter scored 18 points and Faith Wilken had 10 points for Trevecca, which shot 39.6% from the field, 4-of-15 from distance (26.7%) and 5-of-10 at the free-throw line (50%).
KWC returns to action next week with a pair of road matchups at Ohio Dominican and Cedarville before returning to the Sportscenter for the first round of the G-MAC tournament.
TREVECCA NAZARENE18 6 10 13 — 47
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN18 23 13 8 — 62
Trevecca Nazarene (47) — Carter 18, F. Wilken 10, Palmer 7, L. Wilken 5, Carmichel 3, Liu 2, Woods 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (47) — Hoosier 12, Walton 10, Barga 9, Hammelman 9, McDonald 7, Conley 5, Nolot 4, Edmonds 3, Lytton 3.
