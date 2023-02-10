Shiya Hoosier scored a game-high 17 points as the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team overcame a slow start to capture a 57-51 win over conference rival Tiffin on Thursday at the Sportscenter.
The Panthers (18-5, 14-2 G-MAC) trailed 16-13 at the end of the first period but battled back to assume a 29-27 lead at intermission — and never trailed again.
Hoosier knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:24 left in the third quarter, capping off a 10-2 run that put Wesleyan up 39-30. KWC carried a 43-38 advantage into the final frame.
Presley Feltner split a pair of foul shots that drew Tiffin to within 43-41 with 8:50 remaining, but 3-pointers by KWC’s Tahlia Walton and Corina Conley bookended a 9-2 spurt — giving the Panthers a 52-42 edge with 4:44 left.
The Dragons (6-18, 3-12) couldn’t get any closer than five points the rest of the way.
Despite the record disparity, KWC coaches were pleased that their players never took the win for granted.
“I never felt like we did that today,” said Panthers co-head coach Caleb Nieman. “(Tiffin) is better than their record. They took the No. 1 team in the nation, undefeated Ashland, and it was a three-point game with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. This is a good team.
“This game was really good for us, because I never felt like our kids had a lull where they dropped their heads for a long period of time.”
Shaylee McDonald finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for Wesleyan, which shot 41.3% from the field, including 6-of-15 from beyond the arc (40%), and converted 13-of-17 free throws (76.5%) with 15 turnovers.
Jada Tate produced 16 points for Tiffin, which shot 45.7% from the field but made only 4-of-15 from 3-point distance (26.7%). The Dragons sank 5-of-6 foul shots (83.3%) and gave up 21 turnovers.
Wesleyan returns to action Saturday with a Senior Day matchup against Findlay. Tipoff is scheduled for noon.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 13 16 14 14 — 57
Tiffin (51) — Tate 16, Dejarnette 9, Feltner 7, Williams 6, Richards 5, Gabel 3, Sutton 3, Moeller 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (57) — Hoosier 17, McDonald 12, Conley 9, Hammelman 5, Nolot 5, Walton 5, Barga 3, Edmonds 1.
