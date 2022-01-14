The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back Thursday.
Tahlia Walton posted a game-high 16 points, and the balanced Panthers led 25-7 early before cruising to a 60-45 conference win over Ursuline in Pepper Pike, Ohio.
Five different players scored at least eight points for Wesleyan (10-5, 7-2 in G-MAC). The Panthers shot 55% from the field, 6-of-15 from 3-point range for 40% and 10-of-19 at the foul line for 52.6% with 20 turnovers.
The Panthers finished with the advantage in rebounding (26-18), points off turnovers (26-15), second-chance points (8-5) and bench production (19-5).
Michaela Cloonan scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Arrows (7-6, 4-4), while Madison Cloonan chipped in 10 points.
Ursuline shot 40.5% from the floor, including only 3-of-15 from beyond the arc (20%), and converted on 8-of-9 free throws (88.9%) with 22 floor errors.
KWC returns to action when it travels to face conference foe Lake Erie on Saturday.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 25 11 10 14 — 60
URSULINE 7 9 14 15 — 45
Kentucky Wesleyan (60) — Walton 16, Barga 9, Richardson 9, Nolot 9, Conley 8, Hoosier 6, McDonald 3.
Ursuline (45) — Mi. Cloonan 15, Ma. Cloonan 10, Evans 5, Green 6, Ashaolu 3, Pospisil 3, Stopp 2.
