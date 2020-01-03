KWC women winning streak snapped at 13

Walsh University's women's basketball team snapped Kentucky Wesleyan's season win strreak at 13 on Thursday night with a 75-65 conquest of the visiting Panthers in North Canton, Ohio.
The Cavaliers (11-2, 4-0 G-MAC) bolted to an early 21-point advantage and fought off all attempts at a KWC comeback in the second half.
Walsh led 26-12 at the first break, then opened the second quarter with a 7-0 spurt that made it 33-12 at the 8:54 mark.
Wesleyan (13-1, 4-1) trailed 46-29 at intermission.
The Panthers outscored Walsh 14-9 in the third period to stay in contention, but Walsh regrouped and held off KWC over the final 10 minutes of play.
Walsh placed five players in the double-digit scoring column, led by reserve Kimmie Borck's 17 pointy. Quionche Carter scored 16 points, Tyler Newkirk tossed in 11 points, with Mayci Sales and Lexie Scarton each adding 10 points.
Sales dominated the paint area, finishing with a game-best 14 rebounds to help Walsh win the rebounding battle, 44-30. Newkirk led the way with seven assists.
KWC was led by Keelie Lamb, who scored a game-best 22 points and hauled down eight rebounds. Cali Nolot and Tahlia Walton each added 10 points.
Walsh shot 36% from the field overall, but made 10-of-28 shots from 3-point land (36%) and drained 19-of-24 free throws (79%).
Wesleyan shot 43% overall, made 31% of its 3-pointers (31%), and made 15-of-20 foul shots (75%).
The Panthers will look to get back on track at noon on Saturday when they visit Malone.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 65
Lamb 22, Nolot 10, Walton 10, Richardson 9, Barga 6, Clifford 4, Duncan 2, Grimes 2.
WALSH 75
Borck 17, Carter 16, Newkirk 11, Sales 10, Scarton 10, Halloran 6, Ball 3, Dean 2.
