The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team came away with a hard-earned overtime victory on Saturday, which moved the Panthers to both a .500 overall record and an even mark in conference play. Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the 74-69 win over Lake Erie, however, was how KWC executed down the stretch.
The win propelled Wesleyan to 2-0 in extra-period games this season — a year after the Panthers went just 1-5 in overtime matchups in 2021-22.
“Part of the nature of college basketball is when you get into this time of year, every possession is like life or death, it really is,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said during his WBIO-FM 94.7 radio show Monday. “That’s the way those possessions are coached, and our players are trying to embrace the significance and important of each pass of the basketball, each bounce of the basketball, how crucial that is.
“There’s nothing like college basketball, and that was a good win Saturday. We needed it.”
KWC improved to 7-7 overall and 3-3 against Great Midwest Athletic Conference foes heading into a crucial two-game road trip this week — Thursday at Findlay, where Wesleyan has never won, and Saturday at Tiffin.
If the Panthers can take their previous win and carry that momentum onto the road with them, Wesleyan coaches are confident that their team can start stringing together victories.
“It’s important for our group to have a certain perception and a certain expectation of what playing at Kentucky Wesleyan should look like, what our basketball season should look like, based on some of the talent that we have and some of the potential that we have,” Cooper said. “I’ve told them, ‘It’s not about what you’re done in the past. You’re here at Kentucky Wesleyan,’ and the optimism that we all have as coaches and as a program is because of the potential of our young men and the quality of player that we’re looking at. Their best basketball could be out in front of them.”
After all, Cooper added, he’s seen what the Panthers’ ceiling could be.
“When we are at our best — when we are clicking and we’ve got all eight or nine guys performing — we’re very confident in who we can be and what we can do,” he added. “... We have the pieces. It’s going to be the intangibles that will take us to the promised land.”
Heading into this week’s road trip, Wesleyan is scoring 73.4 points per game (sixth in G-MAC) on 44.8% shooting from the field (sixth) and 32.7% from 3-point range (eighth). However, Cooper remarked, where the Panthers can bring consistent effort and focus is on the defensive end and on the glass.
Defensively, KWC is giving up 69.6 points per game (fifth in G-MAC), with opponents shooting only 41.8% from the field (fourth) despite a 35.6% clip from beyond the arc (11th). Wesleyan is also second in the league in overall rebounding (38.8 rpg).
“I think we’re always going to have the physical effort to defend and rebound,” Cooper said. “I think it’s going to be a championship physical effort. In terms of people checking in ready to perform and having that sense of urgency that you need, that is one thing that would be on my wish list (for the rest of the season).”
Now, as Wesleyan prepares to hit the road, Cooper just wants to see his squad come together and perform well again.
“The Sportscenter is a beautiful place,” he said, “but there is nothing like winning when there’s 1,000 people in there and it’s just you and your crew — your 14, 15 members of the team — going nuts and, besides that, you can hear a pin drop.
“It’s going to be two tough games. I would love to have a festive atmosphere on that bus on the way home Saturday because our guys played 80 minutes of great basketball and got it done.”
