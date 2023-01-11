OWESPTS-01-11-23 KWC FEATURE

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Markel Aune drives in against Michigan Tech’s Tyler Robarge during game action on Dec. 19, 2022, at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team came away with a hard-earned overtime victory on Saturday, which moved the Panthers to both a .500 overall record and an even mark in conference play. Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the 74-69 win over Lake Erie, however, was how KWC executed down the stretch.

The win propelled Wesleyan to 2-0 in extra-period games this season — a year after the Panthers went just 1-5 in overtime matchups in 2021-22.

