Wiley Cain admits that there were times when he was unsure of his football-playing future.
The former Pulaski County High School star had earned a spot as Kentucky Wesleyan College’s starting quarterback as a freshman in 2019, and he was well on his way to a productive college career when an injury derailed his plans.
Just two games into the 2020 season — played in spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — he re-tore the labrum in his throwing shoulder, effectively sidelining him for nearly two years.
After a grueling rehab process, Cain is back as the Panthers’ starter and couldn’t be more ready for the 2022 campaign to begin Saturday.
“I feel great,” said the 6-foot-4 senior, who overcame the same injury while in high school. “I feel the best I’ve felt in three or four years. It’s one of those things where some people who tear their labrums never throw again. It was a daily grind. There’s times when you sit and think you’ll never be the same again, and it’s hard not to let those thoughts in because you’re so weak and it’s so hard to move that shoulder.
“Credit the people around me. If I didn’t have my faith in God that He’d put me where I needed to be, and if I didn’t have my family or my teammates — my support system — there’s no way I’d get back.”
Returning to the field with the Panthers was always the goal, though.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “I was 20 the last time I played football, and I’m 22 now. I’m very excited to actually get to play some football. I think the team’s feeling really good. We’ve got a lot of the same guys we played with freshman year, and we’re four years older now. We’re a team that’s been coming together for a very long time.
“We feel like this is the culmination of a lot of years’ worth of work. My class, we’re coming into four years here, and we’ve finally got a roster with some maturity. We’ve got some new talent — we got a freshman starting on the offensive line — but at the same time, this is the oldest, most mature team I’ve been a part of since I’ve been at Wesleyan. I think we’re going to put a lot of stuff together this year and I think we’ll surprise some people.”
Nothing would make Cain happier than to see his teammates succeed, and he saw first-hand the amount of work that has gone into the Wesleyan program since he’s been there. With coach Tyrone Young assuming head coaching duties for the first season, hopes are high at Steele Stadium for this fall.
“I want to see this happen because I’ve been in the locker room and I’ve seen my teammates put in work all year,” he said. “I’ve never seen people come together in a team setting like this, it’s been an amazing team to be a part of. I think it’ll be a case where it pays off for a lot of wins on the football field.
“My teammates the ones that make the quarterback go. It’s one of the harder positions to play, sure, but also the position that’s the most dependent on the rest of the team. If I look good this year, it’s going to be because those other guys do their jobs.”
In his freshman season, Cain threw for 2,306 yards and 11 touchdowns with 12 interceptions while completing 57% of his passes.
Though he was absent from the field for a time, Cain’s involvement at Wesleyan never wavered. He’s helped grow KWC’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes involvement and was voted as both the KWC and Great Midwest Athletic Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee president. In January, he was named the SAAC chair for all of Division II.
“I don’t do anything halfway,” he said. “If I do something, I’m going to dive all the way into it. ... It’s just cool, because it’s a community. I see people getting joy from that and student-athletes supporting each other, that makes me feel happy.
“That’s a good thing about being a quarterback — I can help other people succeed. If I throw it to Peyton (Peters) or Brennen (McGuire) and they score, I want to see them get that glory and see them have a good time scoring touchdowns. I love to run down and give people chest bumps.”
Wesleyan opens the season Saturday with a conference road game at Northwood, and Cain even admitted he might shed a tear stepping out onto the field again.
More so than anything, he’ll just be glad to stand next to the teammates that have supported him for the last four years.
“I love my teammates,” he said. “I love the people I get to go to battle with every day.”
