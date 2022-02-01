Even after dropping its last four games, the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team knows it can turn things around — but the Panthers have to do it in a hurry.
The Panthers have six games remaining on their regular-season schedule — a road trip later this week to Cedarville and Ohio Dominican followed by four consecutive home games — as they try to break into the top six of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference standings. Currently, KWC (10-12, 5-9 in G-MAC) sits three games out of reaching the league’s postseason tournament.
“You make your own bed, and we can’t dig these holes that we’ve been digging and expect the ball to bounce our way down the stretch,” fourth-year Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper told Joel Utley on his bi-weekly coach’s show Monday night. “It hasn’t happened once. We tried it at Ashland, we tried it at Findlay, we tried it on Saturday, and it seems like there’s been one or two other times throughout the season.
“We do a good job of fighting back. I think we play with a lot of belief, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to play a full 40 minutes and not the last 10 or 12 or whatever it may be.”
Cooper pointed to Saturday’s 63-60 home loss to Walsh as an example. The Panthers fell behind 31-17 at halftime and trailed by as many as 21 points in the second half before clawing their way back into contention.
“Saturday was a very disappointing first half,” he said. “It was as adverse of a first half as I’ve ever coached. It’s been a tough few weeks for us, it really has. At one stage of the game we have some warts, but with that said, I think we have a group that’s playing very, very hard and doing as best they can.
“Right now, we’re fighting that belief — the confidence piece of it — that when you have a team that comes back and comes back and comes back, plays as hard as they can and puts it all out there every single time, they want to be rewarded with wins. It hasn’t worked out that way. There’s a lot of basketball to be played. We dug ourselves a hole, but genuinely I believe if we’re able to channel that out of them and just buy into that portion that if you keep showing up and laying everything out on the line for yourself and our program, then we can have a nice stretch run to this basketball season.”
In addition to their four-game skid, the Panthers have also dropped six of their last seven outings — with two coming in overtime. This season, Wesleyan is 0-4 in overtime games.
Still, hope within the program hasn’t wavered.
“It’s been as trying of a ball season as I’ve been through, as an assistant coach, as a head coach, I’ve been doing this for over 20 years now,” Cooper said. “... We just haven’t realized that potential that everyone wants to realize. No one’s happy with the results — that’s the fans, that’s the coaches, but most importantly right now, that’s the players that have to have that resilience to step out there Thursday and play a very good team on the road.”
All it takes, Cooper continued, is a little momentum.
“For us, that’s crucial,” he said. “It’s been difficult because you think about the four overtime losses and you can dwell on these things — and I will dwell on it all spring and all summer long — but there have been four- and five-point swings at crucial moments that we haven’t won those inches consistently enough. Every game we play at this level and how strong the conference is, you’ve got to win those moments.”
The players have maintained their confidence level over the course of the season, and it’s shown throughout the year. KWC coaches don’t expect that to change now.
“That continued into practice today, and it’s going to continue into the rest of the season,” Cooper said. “I’m very, very convinced of it. We’re evolving, and I’m as confident in this group as I was back in November and December. If you’ve watched us play and really seen us evolve, you can see it. You can tell we’re right there. It’s going to come down to a four- or five-point swing, and you’ve got to win that inch and that instance.
“The most important thing for us right now is learn how to block out every single time, to learn how to value every single possession, to learn how to execute for 40 minutes, to learn how to get yourself mentally, spiritually, physically ready to play as if your life is on the line for that 40 minutes.
“I can name a dozen other things, but when you get it, when it clicks and you have a group that embraces all those things, then you have a championship team.”
