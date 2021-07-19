Panthers coming off last year’s NCAA tournament bid
Coming off of last year’s at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament, the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team is building for the future.
Co-head coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman have spent time throughout July at basketball tournaments in Louisville and Indianapolis, and they’ll be in Atlanta and Alabama this week for more recruiting and scouting.
It’s a totally different experience than last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic made recruiting a lot more difficult.
“We’re really looking forward to watching live basketball,” Caleb Nieman said. “Last year, we weren’t able to watch anybody live during this period. That’s really tough because we see so much from an attitude standpoint and an effort standpoint that sometimes you don’t get over film.”
The Panthers went 18-6 last year, finishing as runners-up in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament and receiving an invitation to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons.
Now, as KWC coaches prepare for the 2021-22 campaign and beyond, they’re looking to find players they can plug into the Panthers’ flexible, uptempo playing style.
“With us, we’re really into versatility,” Nieman said. “We don’t look for specific positions, necessarily. That’s what we tell them when we’re recruiting — when you go into the game, you may not go into just one spot. You might move around into a few different spots.
“That makes it a little easier for us in recruiting. We’re not always looking for a 6-foot-2 center as much as we’re looking for someone who can handle the ball, shoot the ball and play defense.”
At the same time, Nieman added, finding prospects who fit Wesleyan’s culture is a top priority.
“I feel like we’ve been really fortunate to attract some really good people to our program,” he said. “The team atmosphere, the culture, becomes our biggest strength as far as recruiting.
“A lot of kids, one of the things they have on their checklist is to go to a program that has a strong tradition of winning. We don’t sell that a whole lot, they can look that up on their own. We want to put the emphasis on our culture.”
The Panthers aren’t intimidated on the recruiting trail, either.
“We are not shy in who we recruit,” Nieman said. “A lot of the kids that we recruit are getting Division I mid-major offers, and we don’t shy away from that. We strongly believe that once they get on campus and meet our team, we’ll be very competitive even with mid-major Division I offers out there.”
Wesleyan will resume team activities shortly after the fall semester begins in late August, and the Panthers’ hopes remain high for the future.
“We still have a lot of history to be made here, as far as winning in the NCAA Tournament and going further,” Nieman said. “We like kids that want to make more history and have those ambitions.
“We know our kids back home are staying in shape and working on their game. We have tremendous confidence that they’re motivated to find new levels. We have a group that’s committed to improving.”
