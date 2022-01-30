The Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team made only four field goals in the first half Saturday, but the Panthers gave themselves a chance to win by the end of the ballgame.
However, KWC’s late flourish fell short as visiting Walsh held on for a 63-60 conference win at the Sportscenter.
“We were not perfect down the stretch, and you’ve got to be perfect when you dig a hole like that,” Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper said. “It was just a baffling first 25 minutes.”
The Panthers, who shot only 16% from the floor in the first 20 minutes, trailed 31-17 at intermission. KWC fell behind by 21 points on a jump shot by Caleb Canter a little more than two minutes into the second half.
Over the next five minutes, the Panthers finally began hitting shots — stringing together a 17-6 run capped by Nathan Boyle’s 3-pointer that drew Wesleyan to within 44-34.
After a series of back-and-forth buckets, the Panthers scored 21 of the game’s next 35 points. Jomel Boyd put in a layup to cut Walsh’s lead to 58-55 with 2:10 remaining. KWC couldn’t get any closer until Jordan Roland sank a 3-pointer that brought the Panthers to within 61-60 with 19 seconds left.
Walsh’s Garrison Keeslar made a pair of foul shots with 12 seconds remaining, leaving the door open. However, KWC’s game-tying shot at the buzzer came up short.
“That first half just wasn’t good basketball,” Cooper said. “It was surprising, too. I thought yesterday was a really good day for us. In terms of the pulse of the team, I thought we went into this game — as hard as it is to say — with a positive uptick, coming off three losses. Yesterday, for us, was an identity day.
“You can’t win games digging the holes that we’ve been digging. It’s unfortunate.”
Wyatt Battaile led the Panthers with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Roland finished with 15 points and seven boards. Sasha Sukhanov posted a double-double of 11 points and a career-best 16 rebounds.
“Sasha was solid for us,” Cooper said of the 6-foot-11 senior center, who also swatted three shots. “In so many ways, he’s a benefit to us with his length and ability to shoot the basketball.
“For the most part, he was a calming influence on the defensive boards most of the night.”
For the game, the Panthers shot 33.3% from the field, including 11-of-28 from 3-point range (39.3%), and converted 11-of-16 foul shots (68.8%) with 17 assists on 19 made baskets and only nine turnovers.
Keeslar finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who shot 38.1% from the field, 8-of-28 from beyond the arc (28.6%) and 7-of-11 at the free-throw line (63.6%) with nine turnovers. Tim Smith Jr. scored 13 points for Walsh, and Canter added 11 points, with the two reeling in eight boards apiece.
The loss was the fourth in a row and the sixth in the last seven games for Wesleyan, which will look to get back on track Thursday with a trip to Cedarville.
“I like the personality of our group, I really do,” Cooper said. “They’re handling our adversity as well as can be expected.”
WALSH31 32 — 63
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN17 43 — 60
Walsh (63) — Keeslar 14, Smith 13, Canter 11, Walker 8, Hazelbaker 7, Square 5, Straughter 3, Howes 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (60) — Battaile 20, Roland 15, Sukhanov 11, Boyle 6, Boyd 5, Wilson 2, Thomas 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.