Kentucky Wesleyan College Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Rob Mallory announced Friday his departure to serve as director of athletics at Missouri Southern State University, effective June 1. Mark Shook, senior associate athletic director for internal operations/compliance, will then serve as interim athletic director.
During Mallory’s tenure, which lasted almost six years, he oversaw the introduction of the Panther Athletic Fund to increase department revenue, the creation of four new athletic programs and the Panthers winning five Great Midwest Athletic Conference titles with six appearances in NCAA tournaments. In the classroom, 16 of 19 programs maintain a cumulative grade-point average above 3.0.
“The only word that comes to mind is ‘bittersweet,’ ” Mallory said. “This was not an easy decision, but ultimately the one that was best for me and my family. Kentucky Wesleyan College is a special place, and I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my tenure. I will miss dearly the relationships I have made here with coaches, administrators, student-athletes, faculty, alumni and fans.
“Kentucky Wesleyan and Owensboro will always have a special place in my heart. I look forward to following the continued success of the Panthers.”
Shook joined Wesleyan in September 2019 after nearly five years as assistant athletic director for academic services at the University of Wisconsin.
“Mark brings a strong and diverse portfolio to this position,” KWC President Thomas Mitzel said, “and I have every confidence that he will lead the Department of Athletics in a strong and passionate fashion.”
