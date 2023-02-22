OWESPTS-02-22-23 THOMAS FEATURE

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Antonio Thomas drives to the basket against Harris-Stowe State’s Antwan Campbell during a game on Nov. 29, 2022, at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

Over the last month, Kentucky Wesleyan senior point guard Antonio Thomas has played some of the best basketball of his college career.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has scored 12.8 points — including a career-high 29 points in Wesleyan’s win over Malone on Saturday — and dished 3.8 assists per contest in the 10 games since the Panthers’ 72-71 win over then-No. 7 Hillsdale on Jan. 19.

