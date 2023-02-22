Over the last month, Kentucky Wesleyan senior point guard Antonio Thomas has played some of the best basketball of his college career.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has scored 12.8 points — including a career-high 29 points in Wesleyan’s win over Malone on Saturday — and dished 3.8 assists per contest in the 10 games since the Panthers’ 72-71 win over then-No. 7 Hillsdale on Jan. 19.
Over that stretch, Wesleyan has gone 7-3 against conference foes and shot up to fifth in the G-MAC standings. The Panthers are 14-12 overall and 10-8 in league play.
“He had a tremendous game against Hillsdale that helped us get that win against the No. 7 team in the country. He only took five shots and just dominated the game,” KWC head coach Drew Cooper said of Thomas during practice Tuesday. “When Antonio is playing his best basketball, his field-goal percentages go up because he’s choosing to get his teammates involved and creating for others at the expense of his own field-goal attempts.
“What’s been good about Antonio down the stretch of the season is he’s not what I would call a natural shooter, but he has grinded on the gun and in the gym just getting shot up after shot up after shot up and working with Coach (Austin) Howard. He’s shooting the ball very well and he’s shooting over 40% from the 3-point line. It’s been a huge benefit for us because if he’s making unchallenged shots, we’re that much tougher to guard.”
On the season, Thomas has started all 26 games for the Panthers, averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on 41.5% shooting from the field and 41.7% from 3-point distance. The Memphis, Tennessee, native is also second on the team with 28.3 minutes per outing.
Thomas credits his work behind the scenes for helping pave the way for success.
“It’s been my preparation to the games and to practice, just staying locked in and working out with my coach,” he said. “Just getting extra work after practice. So now, it’s all coming together and I’m thankful for that. I’m doing a lot of preparation before games. A lot of times before practice, like today, I shot earlier this morning. And I’m pretty sure I’m going to shoot again after practice.”
Cooper was quick to point out Thomas’s impact on the defensive end, as well.
“We’re very fortunate because we have two very good defenders in Jordan (Roland) and Antonio,” Cooper said. “We always put Antonio on the other teams’ bigger guards, so he can guard the one, two or three. He takes it on with physicality, and he takes it on with a high IQ. Antonio is a very competitive person.
“It’s really refreshing to coach a kid like Antonio because you know that basketball is his highest priority. He’s a basketball player that’s a 3.0 (grade-point average) student, not the other way around. That’s to my advantage, because he’s just eaten up with it. He truly wants to be the best basketball player that he can be.”
After helping Memphis East High School to a 26-9 record, a national ranking and a runner-up finish in the 2018-19 TSSAA Class 3-A state tournament as a senior, Thomas spent two seasons at Bradley before transferring to Wesleyan.
“When I came here, Coach Cooper just kept it real honest with me,” said Thomas, who averaged 7.3 points with 3.6 assists and started all 28 games for Wesleyan last year. “I wanted someone to be honest with me. I wanted to come into a great situation where I could be able to play my game, play my style and just win — and, most of all, be under a good coaching staff and a good team that’s like a family, a brotherhood. I always want to win, and it’s been nothing but great experiences here.”
It took a little while for Thomas to find his groove with the Panthers, he admitted, but it’s been full-steam ahead ever since.
“I’ve always been a leader playing basketball, I’ve always been the vocal one,” Thomas said. “I think it took time just to learn how to be more of a leader by showing my actions more than just speaking. So, most of the time, I’m doing it by showing it with my style of play and my communication. I think the team follows me more now because I’m playing harder and doing more things to show I’m willing to be that leader.”
With two more road games left on KWC’s regular-season schedule, Cooper just wants to see Thomas continue the trend.
“I would make an argument that the reason he’s playing his best basketball right now is because he believes in our program, more than he did coming straight from Bradley,” Cooper said. “I think that’s natural. I think that’s the evolution of a college basketball player — and he’s doing great things.”
