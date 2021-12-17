Kentucky Wesleyan College defensive back KiShawn Walker was named a First-Team All-American by the Associated Press on Thursday.
Walker, a former Owensboro High School star, has also been named a Second-Team All-American by the D2CCA and a First-Team All-American by the AFCA in recent weeks. He becomes just the second player in program history to be named to three All-American teams in the same season, joining New York Jets wide receiver Keelan Cole (2016).
Walker finished the 2021 campaign with five interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), 39 total tackles (two for loss), 17 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In just two years at Wesleyan, he ranks seventh in career passes defended. His 22 total passes defended put him at fourth all-time in a season in KWC history and the first person since 1992 to surpass 20 in a year.
Other recognition Walker has garnered this season include First Team All-Region and First Team All-Conference honors. He is the first Panther named to an All-American team since Cole in 2016 and the first defensive player since Hall of Famer Brian Seider was named to the All-American First Team in both 1996 and 1997.
Walker will compete at the College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth, Texas, on Jan. 8-12, 2022.
