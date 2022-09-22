It’s no wonder why attracting and retaining sports officials these days is so difficult.
Just last week, an umpire was assaulted at an Owensboro Little League game after a parent came onto the field and tried entering one of the team’s dugouts. According to an Owensboro Police Department report, umpire Craig Crawford was struck in the face and knocked down before first responders arrived. Crawford was suspected to have suffered a broken jaw, but, thankfully, a trip to the hospital revealed no lasting physical damage.
All of this happened to a man simply trying to do his job.
It’s not uncommon for refs to take harassment from crowds, especially in the case of a perceived wrong call — and even some of the verbal heckling goes a step too far — but to physically assault someone over a children’s game is just appalling and, quite frankly, disappointing.
It’s not even close to being the first case of that happening, either.
In May, a coach and his son attacked a referee in the parking lot following a recreational high school basketball game in Las Vegas. The ref suffered a brain bleed, a concussion, fractured teeth and an ankle tear.
This past April, a coach and members of his eighth-grade basketball team attacked a referee on the court following an AAU tournament in Atlanta, resulting in a ripped ear and a gash to his head.
Last October, a high school football player in Pennsylvania punched a referee after a game and was arrested on attempted aggravated assault felony charges.
In April, May and June — all separate incidents, mind you — baseball and softball umpires were attacked in California, Texas and New Jersey by unhappy fans or coaches.
And the list goes on. And on. And on.
It’s become so commonplace that a complete listing of incidents around the country would take more room than this paper can offer.
But then, we sit and wonder why high school and youth sports are lacking in referees? It really shouldn’t come as any surprise that the harassment — and now, obviously, potential physical danger — isn’t worth the effort.
Let’s face it, the men and women who don referee stripes and umpire gear aren’t doing it for any sort of fame or fortune. Talk to any of them, and their inspiration is often to stay around the game, give back to the community in some way, teach up-and-coming players about the sport, or some combination of all three.
Yet, when they show up to do their jobs, some sort of verbal harassment is always on the table.
That’s not to say referees are perfect. They’re not, but here’s a truth that may come as a surprise: They’re still human. Quarterbacks throw interceptions, baseball and softball players strike out, basketball players miss shots, and, yes, referees make bad calls. None of those people deserve to be attacked for their mistakes.
Mistreating officials only serves as a self-fulfilling prophecy, too. Fans complain about referees, referees choose not to return, the quality of officiating goes down, fans complain about referees, referees choose not to return, etc.
It’s easy to just treat people with respect.
If not, officials have shown that they have no problem stepping away from sports. If anything, I’m sure they’d be glad to have an extra three or four hours a night to themselves and their families.
If the trend continues, though, there may not be as many sporting events in the future to even attend, if there aren’t referees and umpires there to officiate.
It’s no wonder that refs don’t want to put up with it anymore, and it’s hard to blame them.
