It’s no wonder why attracting and retaining sports officials these days is so difficult.

Just last week, an umpire was assaulted at an Owensboro Little League game after a parent came onto the field and tried entering one of the team’s dugouts. According to an Owensboro Police Department report, umpire Craig Crawford was struck in the face and knocked down before first responders arrived. Crawford was suspected to have suffered a broken jaw, but, thankfully, a trip to the hospital revealed no lasting physical damage.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.