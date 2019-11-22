The Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces enjoyed an exceptional season in 2018-19, going 29-8, winning the All 'A' Classic small-school state tournament, capturing 9th District and 3rd Region championships and reaching the semifinals of the KHSAA State Tournament.
What to do for an encore?
Despite losing a significant amount of production to graduation, veteran Catholic coach Michael Robertson will build around standout 6-foot senior forward Hannah McKay and hope to rebuild a championship contender.
"We've got to replace a lot of points and rebounds," Robertson said, in reference to graduated players such at Mackenzie Keelin, Sarah Beth Clemens and Madelyn Lyon. "Because of our returning personnel, I think we'll probably be more uptempo, utilize our press and try to wear out the opposition in terms of style of play.
"We'll get into the season, see how things go for us and then explore all options."
McKay, who recently signed with NCAA Division I Murray State, is this season's unequivocal leader after averaging team-highs of 12.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
She was also the Messenger-Inquirer 3rd Region Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player of the All 'A' Classic.
"She's been a tremendous part of our success during her time at Catholic," Robertson said of McKay. "She's a good rebounder with a good motor, and she's expanded her shooting range for this season.
"Hannah's hard to guard, and she can dominate a game."
The Lady Aces will also be counting on a trio of senior guards -- 5-6 Caroline Reid, 5-8 Spencer Harvey and 5-9 Isabella Henning -- to score and distribute the ball.
"These three have a lot of experience, and it should serve them well this season," Robertson said. "Their
production will be important to our success as a team."
Another senior is 5-8 forward Lily Moore, known primarily as a soccer star, who has returned to the hardwood after a two-year absence. And, 5-6 senior forward Randschelle Johnson also figures to be in the mix.
Two juniors are also expected to be significant contributors -- 5-6 guard Katherine Head, returning from back surgery, and 5-11 center Ally Maggard, a physical presence in the paint who came on strong at the end of last season.
Sophomore guard Camille Conkright, sophomore forward Kinsley Goetz and freshman guard Katie Riney will also vie for time on the court.
"We have a lot of players competing for playing time, and that's made our practices very competitive, which is a good thing," Robertson said. "These girls are battling to be better every day.
"We lost a ton of points, rebounds and blocked shots from last year's team, and we're a work in progress as far as putting together the team that is best-suited for success on the floor. We're a work in progress with big shoes to fill, but I like our personnel, and I believe we have a chance to be very competitive."
And, as always, Robertson and Co. will be reaching for the stars.
"Our goals and expectations remain the same," Robertson said. "At Owensboro Catholic, our intention is always to compete for championships across the board."
