Bailey Hamilton, Brooke Hamilton and Tyranda Stuart each clubbed home runs to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 10-6 softball victory over Evansville Memorial on Monday in Evansville.
Addison Tignor and Ashten Tignor both had two hits with two RBIs for the Lady Aces (3-0), while Gracie Dukate plated two runs.
Catholic scored all 10 runs across the fifth and sixth innings, overcoming a six-run third inning by Memorial (0-2).
OWENSBORO CATH. 000 037 0 — 10 9 1
EVANSVILLE MEM. 006 000 0 — 6 8 2
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Aliotta. 2B-Blackburn (M). HR-Ba. Hamilton, Br. Hamilton, Stuart.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 8, LYON COUNTY 5
Abry Carver went 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs to lead the Lady Mustangs’ 17-hit attack in Eddyville.
Abigail Skaggs went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI for Muhlenberg County (2-0), Josie Davis went 2-for-3 with two runs and a double, Joshlynn Noe was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, and Taylor Wilkins and Ava Carver each had two hits with an RBI and a run.
Olivia Moore went 2-for-4 with a double for Lyon County (0-3).
MUHLENBERG CO. 000 224 0 — 8 17 4
LYON COUNTY 000 020 3 — 5 5 2
WP-Carver. LP-Perry. 2B-Skaggs 2, Davis, Noe (M), Moore (L). HR-Ab. Carver (M).
BOYS TENNIS OWENSBORO 9, CLOVERPORT 0
The Red Devils swept competition at Centre Court, picking up singles wins from John Clay Ford, Arlo Johnson, Andrew Diebel, Nicholas Plemmons and Miles McDaniel.
Doubles victors for OHS were Johnson-Dustin Payne and McDaniel-Kennedy Payne.
GIRLS TENNIS OWENSBORO 9, CLOVERPORT 0
Addie Travis picked up a singles win at Centre Court for the Lady Devils, who picked up the rest of their points via default.
