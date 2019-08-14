Lily Moore scored four goals and Emma Eyre scored three to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 10-0 win over Apollo in a 9th District girls' soccer game on Tuesday at OCHS.
Ashton Logsdon, Emilee Cecil and Ella Goetz each scored goals for the Lady Aces.
The match was the season-opener for both teams.
McLEAN COUNTY 5, BUTLER COUNTY 0
The Lady Cougars got goals from five different players -- Kyndal Daugherty, Maddie McKittrick, Crissy Markwell, Hannah Hampton and Abigail Humphrey -- for a season-opening win in Calhoun.
McLean County assists came from Hampton, Savannah Rhodes and Jalee Pinkston.
Jayden Howard recorded the shutout in goal.
GIRLS' GOLFLADY ACES WIN AT BEN HAWES
Owensboro Catholic shot 182 to beat Henderson County (209) and Hancock County (281) over nine holes at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Emma Payne (38), Maddie Roberts (44), Abbie Bahnick (49) and Conleigh Osborne (51) scored for Catholic.
Apollo had three golfers, including medalist Macey Brown with a 37. Brooke Brown shot a 47, and Addison Carter shot 60.
