Bailey Hamilton went 3-for-4, Lilli Grant drove in two runs, and Lexi Hatchett struck out nine batters in Owensboro Catholic’s 8-0 high school softball win against Owensboro on Thursday at Parents Park.
OCHS coach Jeremy Phelps called it a quality bounce-back effort following the Lady Aces’ loss to Daviess County on Tuesday.
“We took care of business,” Phelps said. “We were better in the circle. Lexi gave us a better chance, sitting them down right there. Tonight, we had to make adjustments to the different speeds of pitches that we saw Tuesday. We started making adjustments and got some timely hits with girls on base.
“After a game like (Tuesday), what kind of game are you going to get after a not-so-good performance? We talked about it at practice. They took ownership of that, so that was good. We talked about what we need to do to get better and took care of business tonight. Keep the focus going, that was the biggest thing. I like how they came back out tonight.”
Catholic (11-6, 2-2 in 9th District) wasted little time, getting out to a 1-0 start in the first inning when Addison Tignor reached base on an error and scored on Bailey Hamilton’s RBI single.
Lilli Grant’s two-RBI double in the second frame brought home Jaiden Grant, who got on with a double, and Maci Merritt to provide the Lady Aces a 3-0 advantage.
After Jaiden Grant led the fourth inning off with a base hit, Merritt clubbed an RBI double. Camille Conkright’s RBI groundout then scored courtesy runner Taylor Winstead to put Catholic ahead 5-0.
The Lady Aces capped the game’s scoring in the fifth on Tyranda Stuart’s RBI base hit with two runners on base, followed by consecutive sacrifice flies by Abbie Dukate and Jaiden Grant.
Jaiden Grant and Merritt each had two hits for the Lady Aces, with Grant plating a pair of runs. Seven different players collected RBIs for Catholic.
Hatchett closed out the complete-game shutout after allowing five hits and walking two batters.
“That was a big win for us,” said Phelps, whose team won’t play again until Tuesday. “When you’re giving them a couple days off, you want to end on the winning side, not on a loss.”
The Lady Devils (4-11, 0-4) finished with five hits and three errors, getting doubles from Addison Hill and Paige Hughes.
Despite the loss, OHS coach Quincy Moorman considered it a positive step forward for his squad.
“I think we were competitive, minus a few errors at critical times,” he said. “We were in the game.
“It’s not every day we see pitchers that throw 60-plus miles per hour like Hatchett does. We played last night, went from a pitcher that throws low-50s and maybe even 40s to 60-plus. Our girls aren’t used to seeing that, even on the travel-ball circuit.”
Overall, he was glad to see the Lady Devils’ resilience.
“Just learn to be competitive, learn to compete, learn to fight through the errors instead of letting them compile, which we did,” he said. “We did a good job, we didn’t let one error lead to three or four in the same inning. In the past, this team would collapse. Now, you can see that it was one run here, two runs there, and it didn’t snowball like it might have in the past.”
OHS returns to action Friday at Webster County, while Catholic is off until a district matchup at Daviess County on Tuesday.
OWENSBORO 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
CATHOLIC 120 230 x — 8 11 0
WP-Hatchett. LP-Tindle. 2B-J. Grant, L. Grant, Merritt (OC), Hill, P. Hughes (O).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.