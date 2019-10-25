For the third year in a row, Owensboro Catholic High School is the 9th District Volleyball Tournament champion.
The Lady Aces dispatched Apollo 25-19, 25-18, 25-23 to capture the district crown Thursday night at Apollo's Eagle Arena.
"The girls performed," Catholic coach Brian Hardison said. "You can't take that away from them. Everybody on that floor -- every one of them -- played hard. I told them, 'Together, you win,' and that's exactly what they did."
See Lady Aces/Page B5
The Lady Aces (23-10) set the tone early with their energy, jumping out to a five-point advantage early in the first set. Apollo (24-12) cut the lead to three points on three separate occasions, but Catholic was able to hold the E-Gals at bay.
Apollo led 14-11 midway through the second set, until the Lady Aces reeled off a 14-4 run -- aided by an 8-0 run off of Cecilia Clemens's service -- for a 2-0 lead.
The E-Gals assumed early control in the third set, pushing out to a 12-7 advantage, but Catholic again had an answer -- this time taking the lead on a 10-3 scoring outburst. After four ties and two lead changes down the stretch, the Lady Aces won the final two points to seal the match victory.
Hardison could tell his players were focused from the beginning and credited the Lady Aces for overcoming what had been obvious struggles against Apollo in earlier meetings.
"We didn't miss as many serves," he said of Thursday's performance. "The last two times we played them, we missed 31 serves. We definitely worked on that, and just moving the ball around, not being predictable.
"They came out and got done what they wanted to get done. These girls want to go to state."
Stats leaders for Catholic were Isabelle Wright (14 kills, two blocks, five digs), Cassidy Towery (10 kills, five digs, two assists), Madeline Castlen (nine kills, five blocks, three digs), Clemens (five kills, 41 assists, four blocks, three aces, three digs), Allie Hamilton (three kills, two blocks, seven digs), Jayden Bickett (10 digs) and Jenna Glenn (eight digs, two aces).
The E-Gals played without starter Anslee Hopewell, who was out with an injury, but Apollo coach Mary Howard was proud of the way her team competed.
"(The Lady Aces) have got a great team this year, and they've got a ton of firepower," she said. "We knew it was gonna be a tough match coming in. We're a man down from the other night, so we had to pull together and try to man the ship, and we just came up a little short on some things.
"I saw some good things tonight. I thought there was aggressive play from some of our younger players who stepped up and played great tonight. We just came up short."
Apollo stats leaders included Natalie Ewing (eight kills, two blocks), Madalyn Boswell (seven kills, six blocks), Whitley Chambers (four kills, two blocks), Tallie Satterfield (22 assists, six blocks, six digs), Hallie Wilson (12 digs) and Valerie Gillim (seven digs).
Both teams will advance to next week's 3rd Region Tournament at Hancock County High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.