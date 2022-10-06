The Owensboro Catholic High School girls soccer team put an emphasis on defense Wednesday night, and as a result, the Lady Aces came away with a 1-0 victory over Daviess County in the 9th District Tournament championship game at Apollo High School’s Eagle Stadium.
The victory sealed the third consecutive district title for Catholic and the sixth in school history.
Both teams automatically advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
“I think we’re feeling pretty good,” OCHS coach Andy Hines said afterward. “I don’t think we allowed a shot, so I think that was our goal — to get a shutout and eliminate a shot — and I think we did that.
“We changed a little bit of our stuff up and took away one of our attacking players. I think we were a little bit tired tonight and overcame it and fought through it.”
The teams played to a scoreless draw in the first half, with Daviess County goalkeeper Emily Baughn recording a trio of stops on the same possession late in the first half to preserve the tie.
Catholic (15-5-1) broke through when Ginny Young got her foot on a loose ball in the box and scored with 30:57 remaining — providing what stood as the only goal of the contest.
“I think Daviess County comes to play us,” Hines said. “If you watch the game (Monday) against Owensboro and then watch the game against us, they fight hard and they dig in and get into tackles with us.
“I think we’ve gotten a little tougher this year, where maybe last year or the year before, we would’ve lost that game just because we weren’t as tough. I think we’re a little tougher going into tackles, and that makes a big difference.”
DCHS coach David Sandifer pointed to his team’s lack of offensive production as a key factor in the outcome.
“I think they beat us to some balls that we probably shouldn’t have let them beat us to,” he said. “We have to generate some offense somehow. We were able to do it during the regular season, so I don’t know if it was pressure or what, but we didn’t have a shot on goal to my knowledge. I don’t think we had a shot at all, to my knowledge.
“Hopefully we’ll figure something out by Monday for the first round of the region tournament and go from there.”
DC’s players were unable to put the finishing touches on their runs, Sandifer said, but it’s an area the Lady Panthers will work to improve over the next several days.
“The last ball is always the most critical ball, and there were times we should’ve been able to play a ball and the ball just didn’t work out,” he remarked. “The last ball has to be better, you have to have a little more quality there. We just got to figure out a way to beat them to balls and then keep it when we get there.
“We’re going to have to work on our movement, playing to feet a little bit better, being more aware of the pace and what we can do with it, and find the ball a little better.”
For the Lady Aces, their top priority moving forward is nursing injuries.
“Just get them healthy, working a little more on our fitness just because we’ve had some downtime, improving the quality and chances, especially on the turf,” Hines said. “We don’t get to play on the turf much. We have a limited time on the turf, but we’ll get on the turf over fall break and that’ll help us.”
