Owensboro Catholic held tough against the state’s top-ranked team Friday night, but No. 1 Elizabethtown was ultimately too much to overcome as the Lady Panthers claimed a 62-49 girls’ high school basketball victory over the Lady Aces at the Sportscenter.
Kinsley Goetz scored 10 points to lead the offensive output for Catholic, which stayed within a single-digit margin for the majority of the contest. It wasn’t until the final two minutes that Elizabethtown pulled away for good behind the efforts of Kiarah Dornan, who scored 12 of her 14 points in the final frame.
“I thought we played well for three-and-a-half quarters, maybe four,” said Lady Aces coach Michael Robertson. “... We had paid attention and carved their 2-3 zone up. We also did a good job listening to the scouting report and doing what we were supposed to do with certain people.”
The Lady Aces (13-9) trailed 45-36 early in the fourth quarter after two quick buckets by Elizabethtown, but Goetz scored in the post and Camille Conkright drilled a 3-pointer to bring Catholic within 45-41 with 5:17 remaining.
The Lady Aces forced a turnover and had a chance to cut the deficit to a single possession, but a turnover allowed the Lady Panthers to extend its lead behind two consecutive layups by Dornan.
Hailee Johnson’s layup off an assist by Catherine Head cut the deficit to 50-45 with 2:08 to go, but Elizabethtown closed the game on a 12-4 run to seal the victory.
Leah Macy led the Lady Panthers (22-0) with a game-high 15 points, while Kenzie Franklin added 14 points and Kayra Freeman chipped in 11.
“Macy came up big and Freeman came up big for them in the fourth,” Robertson said. “Macy got a lot of extra shots, rebounds — there were balls that were tipped that we just missed. There were a lot of little things we need to clean up.”
The Lady Panthers led 18-13 after the first quarter, closing the period on a 5-0 outburst. The Lady Aces trimmed their deficit to 27-24 at intermission following Johnson’s offensive rebound and putback just before the buzzer, but Macy’s layup with 14 seconds left in the third quarter pushed Elizabethtown to a 41-36 advantage heading into the fourth.
Maddie Hayden finished with nine points for Catholic, while Ally Maggard and Katie Riney added eight points apiece. Conkright and Johnson chipped in six points each.
Despite the loss, Robertson was proud of the way his team stuck together but noted some shortcomings that he’d like to fix.
“Stay together, fight — I thought we saw that,” he said of the team’s goals. “I thought they played hard. We’ve got to clean up our offensive end when it comes to man-to-man. We, too much, want to break off the play instead of run the play, so we’ve got to focus and execute a little bit more and run plays through to get that easy basket.”
Catholic returns to action Wednesday with its 9th District Tournament first-round matchup against Owensboro. The last few weeks have been a gauntlet of sorts for the Lady Aces — with matchups against No. 2 Ryle and No. 10 Louisville Butler also lining the schedule — that Robertson hopes pays off for his squad in the postseason.
“I think we’ve improved from the tough schedule,” he said. “I think the tough schedule’s going to benefit, but we won’t know until next Wednesday. As long as we can win that game Wednesday and see what we can do in the regional tournament — but you have to win that first one Wednesday night before you can do anything.
“We got to get Owensboro, and if we’re fortunate enough to get them and move on to the regional tournament and district championship, then let the chips fall where they may. If we can get there, I like our chances.”
ELIZABETHTOWN 18-9-14-21 — 62
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 13-11-12-13 — 49
Elizabethtown (62) — Macy 15, Dornan 14, Franklin 14, Freeman 11, Cann 8.
O’boro Cath. (49) — Goetz 10, Hayden 9, Maggard 8, Riney 8, Conkright 6, Johnson 6, Head 2.
