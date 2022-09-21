Owensboro Catholic High School captured a three-set victory over district rival Apollo on Tuesday night at Eagle Arena.
The Lady Aces won 25-19, 25-13, 25-10.
According to OCHS head coach Brian Hardison, his team simply needed a spark midway through the match to build momentum.
“Especially the first set, we were changing a little bit of stuff up,” he said. “It took them a little bit to get going, but once they get going, that’s what I expect for the rest of the year, to be honest. Our thing is not beating ourselves. That’s one of the things we’re trying to overcome, it’s one of the things we’re working on in practice.”
After taking a six-point victory in the opening set, Catholic (6-6, 3-1 in 9th District) pieced together an 8-1 run to seize control midway through the second set before pulling ahead for a 25-13 win and subsequent 2-0 overall lead.
Apollo (7-8, 1-3) jumped out to a 6-2 advantage early in the third set before the Lady Aces rallied for a 22-3 scoring outburst to cement the sweep.
“I think once we get firing on all cylinders — I think our block looked good tonight, we’ve been working on that,” Hardison said. “Limiting our errors is our biggest key and our biggest concern right now.
“Definitely, hitting our serves is a big key, and we want to keep the pressure on the other team.”
Olivia Castlen finished with eight kills, three aces, three digs and two blocks for Catholic, while Blair Riney added seven kills and Kennedy Murphy posted 28 assists with three aces, a kill and a block.
Other top contributors for the Lady Aces included Abby Baughman (three blocks, two kills); Emily Christian (six digs, two aces, one kill); Jaiden Grant (three kills, two blocks); Isabelle Reisz (three aces, three digs); Karson Tipmore (five digs, three aces); Tyranda Stuart (five digs, one kill, one block); and Abigail Williams (five kills, four digs).
Tuesday’s outing was one of the first games of the season in which Apollo has been at full health, and coach Mary Howard noted the process of continually building chemistry as new players enter the lineup.
“We’re midway through the season, but this is the first week where we’ve kind of gotten over all of our injuries,” Howard said. “There’s always a period where it takes a little bit to adjust, and I think we’re in that right now.
“We’re getting that chemistry back to where we need it to be, and it’s a process, but we’re still learning throughout the process of where we want to be with it and where we want to be by October.”
Ava Fazio recorded five kill and four blocks for the E-Gals, while Jennifer Lee added five kills with four blocks.
Other top contributors for Apollo were Ella Alvey (10 digs); Abie Butterworth (two kills, one block); Jenna Dant (three blocks); Kaley Dickinson (nine digs); Kelsey Dickinson (nine digs); McKenna Mason (seven assists, two digs); Alivia Norris (two kills, two blocks); Ahalia Ramirez (seven digs, five assists); and Elise Wilson (one kill).
“We’re going to prove we have seen a ton of improvement all season long, and players coming back from injury are starting two steps behind but they’ll catch up quickly,” Howard added. “The more we play, the better we’ll get.
“Catholic is always a good team, they’re always so super solid and that’s a tough opponent to face when you’re building chemistry and trying to settle in.”
Both teams return to action Thursday, as the Lady Aces host Warren East and Apollo travels to take on Webster County.
