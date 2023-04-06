Bailey Hamilton drove in a pair of runs to lead the Owensboro Catholic High School softball team, but Woodford County was too much to overcome in a 13-3 loss at the Fort Walton Beach Bash on Wednesday in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
With the loss, the Lady Aces fell to 5-5.
Lily Slayton drove in three runs for Woodford County (8-3), which also got a pair of RBIs and three runs from Sophia Gannon. Addison Bryant scored three times, as well.
In an 8-7 loss to Springboro (Ohio) earlier Wednesday, Brooke Hamilton went 3-for-4 with two doubles and scored twice, while Bailey Hamilton also plated a pair of runs.
The Lady Aces fell 4-3 in eight innings to host Fort Walton Beach on Tuesday, as Abbie Dukate drove in two runs with a double and Ruth Jones went 2-for-3 with a double and a run.
Catholic returns to action Monday in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic at Hawesville’s Vastwood Park against Whitesville Trinity.
WOODFORD CO 216 002 2 — 13 7 2
OWENSBORO CATH 002 000 1 — 3 6 3
WP-Gannon. LP-Br. Hamilton. 2B-Ba. Hamilton (OC), Kerr (WC).
OWENSBORO CATH 000 012 00 — 3 6 0
FORT WALTON BEACH 010 200 01 — 4 6 2
WP-Smith. LP-Br. Hamilton. 2B-Jones, A. Dukate (OC), Douglas (FW).
OWENSBORO CATH. 010 220 11 — 7 8 1
SPRINGBORO 210 000 32 — 8 9 3
WP-Burdick. LP-Br. Hamilton. 2B-Br. Hamilton 2 (OC), Widau, Miller, Gardner (S).
