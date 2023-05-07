Despite some hiccups along the way, a pair of local high school softball teams got the chance to improve down the stretch of the regular season as they played three games each at the Owensboro Catholic Classic over the weekend at Jack C. Fisher Park.
No. 25 Owensboro Catholic and Apollo both went 2-1 in the event, which featured some of the best softball teams from throughout the state.
The Lady Aces (19-8) topped Lyon County 9-0 on Friday and followed it up Saturday morning with a 2-0 victory over No. 12 Greenwood. However, late miscues led to a 7-6 loss to No. 6 Madisonville-North Hopkins in their final game of the day.
Except for his team’s execution in the last inning against the Lady Maroons, Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps saw his team grow over the two days — but he also saw areas where improvement is needed.
“Overall, we played better,” said Phelps, whose team led 6-2 before Madisonville’s last-inning push. “We beat a team this morning ranked near the top 10 and had another team in the top 10 down four runs in the last inning and time was running out, and we fell apart. I think our defense is one of our strongest parts of our team, and it let us down today. We can’t have that.
“But, overall, we’ll be better because of that.”
And, according to Phelps, the road doesn’t get any easier heading into the 9th District Tournament. The Lady Aces are slated to face Meade County, No. 2 South Warren, No. 5 Henderson and Jasper (Ind.) to close the regular season.
“They got to find that competitive drive within themselves and that will to win,” he said of his players. “You’ve got to have that. I don’t care who you are. You can’t just turn it on and off like a light switch. If you don’t do the little things right, that’s what happened right there — we let one mistake turn into another, and it shouldn’t be that way.
“We got four more games next week, and you got to be able to fix all the little mistakes you made. Most of that is mental.”
Apollo, meanwhile, split a pair of games Friday with a 5-1 loss to Franklin-Simpson and a 5-0 victory over Pulaski County. The E-Gals then rolled to a 9-0 win over Madisonville to close out a picture-perfect Saturday.
“The second inning was huge,” said Apollo coach Stephen Julian, whose team plated six runs in the decisive frame and improved to 13-10 on the year. “Hitting’s contagious. We got hot that inning and forced some things to happen. I think they made a few errors, too. Emmie (Bullington) threw a great game and had great defense behind her.
“Madisonville’s a really good team. They’re good every year. That’s a good win, but I don’t know if our girls realize it or not. We played well that game, and it was good for us.”
Julian saw progress from his players during the tournament, as well.
“I see us getting better,” he said. “I don’t think we’re where I want to be yet, but we’re getting there. We’re just trying to put it together at the right time.”
And, playing quality opponents so close to home is never a bad thing.
“You’ve got good teams that come, and you get to play here in town and get multiple games in,” Julian said. “We brought a few extra girls just to see what the atmosphere in the dugout’s like and who can help us in different roles. It helps the coaching staff decide, ‘OK, these are the kids who get to dress for the tournament.’
“You get a lot of fans that come out, we help support Catholic in their tournament and play good competition.”
By all accounts, the event as a whole was another success.
“Everybody got three or four games, so that was nice,” Phelps said. “The competition level is outstanding. That’s what we want to see: Giving ladies an opportunity to play somebody different in different parts of the state, and one team from out of state is here.
“Just being able to play different teams and seeing different things, that helps everybody. Getting games in and playing in nicer weather, everything about that is a plus.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 200 000 — 2 5 1
GREENWOOD 000 000 — 0 2 1
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Byrd. 2B-H. Tignor (OC).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 010 5 — 6 6 4
MADISONVILLE 002 5 — 7 5 1
WP-Stolz. LP-Robbins. 2B-Dukate, Ba. Hamilton (OC).
MADISONVILLE 000 000 — 0 2 4
WP-Bullington. LP-Skeen. 2B-Ramirez (A).
