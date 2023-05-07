Despite some hiccups along the way, a pair of local high school softball teams got the chance to improve down the stretch of the regular season as they played three games each at the Owensboro Catholic Classic over the weekend at Jack C. Fisher Park.

No. 25 Owensboro Catholic and Apollo both went 2-1 in the event, which featured some of the best softball teams from throughout the state.

