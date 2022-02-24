Apollo and Owensboro Catholic high schools will compete for the girls 9th District Tournament championship Thursday night at Daviess County High School.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Apollo (14-15) advanced with a 51-44 win over Daviess County on Monday, while Catholic (24-9) moved on with a 58-31 victory against Owensboro.
OCHS swept the regular-season series, with the Lady Aces winning 60-54 on Dec. 10 and 69-56 on Jan. 21.
Thursday’s matchup will be the sixth consecutive district-championship game between Apollo and Catholic. The E-Gals won last year’s title contest, 53-31.
McLean County will look to capture the boys 10th District Tournament crown when the Cougars (19-9) face Muhlenberg County (14-11) in Greenville.
The Mustangs earned a first-round bye, while McLean advanced following a 50-41 win over Ohio County in Tuesday’s first-round contest.
Muhlenberg County has won the last eight meetings, including a 70-60 win in the 2020 district title game.
In the girls 11th District Tournament finale, Meade County (24-6) will play Breckinridge County (24-5) at 6 p.m. in Harned.
Edmonson County (11-19) will play host Butler County (24-3) for the girls 12th District Tournament championship at 7 p.m. in Morgantown.
