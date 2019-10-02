Owensboro Catholic outlasted host Daviess County in a five-set high school volleyball match on Tuesday night.
The Lady Aces defeated the Lady Panthers 21-25, 25-18, 25-27, 28-26, 15-10.
Catholic improved to 14-8 overall and 4-1 against 9th District competition, while DC fell to 17-8, 3-2.
APOLLO SWEEPS OWENSBORO
Apollo rolled to a 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 victory over host Owensboro.
The E-Gals (14-7, 3-2 in 9th District) were paced by Natalie Ewing (12 kills), Brylee Rhodes (7 kills), Whitley Chambers (4 kills), Tallie Satterfield (4 kills, 19 assists) and Anslee Hopewell (4 aces, 17 service points).
The Lady Devils (9-16, 0-5) got production from Addie McDaniel (2 aces), Amanda Pappas (2 aces, 5 kills, 9 digs), Audretta Tyler (4 digs), Brooklyn Williams (7 kills, 5 digs), Jersie Rhineburger (15 digs), Kennedy Thompson (4 assists, 5 digs), Krystell Pappas (14 assists, 2 aces, 2 kills, 4 digs), Lainey Hayden (5 kills), Mia Covington (4 kills) and Mykael Winstead (2 kills, 3 digs).
GIRLS' SOCCERWARREN EAST 5, OWENSBORO 1
The host Lady Raiders posted a four-goal victory over the Lady Devils in Bowling Green.
Owensboro's lone score came from Hallie Nichols.
Lady Devils goalkeeper Chandler Worth made 17 saves.
BOYS' SOCCERSOUTH WARREN 2,DAVIESS COUNTY 1
The host Spartans scored two second-half goals to overcome a 1-0 deficit at intermission, overcoming the visiting Panthers in Bowling Green.
Jacob Boling scored the lone goal for Daviess County.
MONDAY'S RESULTSGIRLS' SOCCEROHIO COUNTY 7, OWENSBORO 0
Carley Embry scored four goals to power the Lady Eagles past the visiting Lady Devils in Hartford.
Laney Risinger scored two goals and Keely Addington also scored a goal.
Ohio County goalkeeper Gracie Hall made one save, and Lady Devils keeper Chandler Worth was credited with 21 saves.
The Lady Eagles improved to 11-6, while OHS fell to 3-9.
VOLLEYBALLTRINITY SWEEPS UNION
Morgan Kinsey had 14 kills and six aces to power Whitesville Trinity's sweep Union County 25-11, 25-7, 25-10 in Whitesville.
Other stat leaders for the Lady Raiders (10-11) were Josie Aull (19 assists, 2 aces, 5 digs), Avery Barnett (6 aces, 3 kills, 6 assists), Lexie Barnett (5 digs), Morgan Kinsey (6 aces, 14 kills), Jenna McDowell (2 kills), Cassidy Morris (6 kills), Hannah Nash (3 aces, 3 kills), and Taylor Pedley (5 aces, 2 assists, 8 digs).
OHIO COUNTY SWEEPS F-S
Adrianna Joiner had nine kills as Ohio County swept visiting Franklin-Simpson 25-23, 25-12 in Hartford.
Other stat leaders for the Lady Eagles were Sarah Bratcher (7 digs), Grace Zunun (3 aces), Kamryn Combs (3 kills, 5 digs), Anna Law (5 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces), Kaitlyn Sampson (4 kills), Caroline Law (6 assists), and Camryn Kennedy (15 assists).
