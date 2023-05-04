Timely hits lift Catholic to win
Bailey Hamilton drove in two runs, Hannah Robbins earned the complete-game pitching win, and Owensboro Catholic got key hits midway through the game to capture a 5-3 win against district foe Apollo on Wednesday at Parents Park.
It was the eighth consecutive victory for the Lady Aces (17-7, 4-2 9th District), who also secured the No. 2 seed in the upcoming district tournament. They’ll face Apollo (11-9, 2-4) in the first round.
Catholic opted to rest top pitcher Brooke Hamilton after the Lady Aces’ stretch of six games in two days this past weekend in the All ‘A’ Classic state tournament — and OCHS head coach Jeremy Phelps praised Robbins for her efforts.
“She was great today,” he said of the freshman hurler, who recorded six strikeouts and allowed two earned runs on nine hits with only one walk. “District games are not easy. She’s been sick the last two days, so I wasn’t sure. We wanted a chance to rest Brooke after she pitched so much last weekend, so that was perfect for us.”
Apollo opened scoring in the top of the first inning when Arianna Ramirez reached on an error, moved to second on a wild pitch and then scored on an RBI single from Emmie Bullington.
The E-Gals threatened to add to their lead in the second inning when they loaded the bases with no outs, but Robbins was able to force three consecutive outs without giving up any further runs.
“That first inning, I felt like we gave them an extra out, which you can’t do in a district game like that,” Phelps added. “That didn’t help us one bit at all. But they get bases loaded in the second inning and we hold them and they don’t score — that changed things. I think it helped the confidence for a young pitcher.”
Catholic evened up the score in the bottom of the fourth when Ruth Jones drew a lead-off walk and then scored on Lilli Grant’s RBI double. Bullington, in the circle for Apollo, then forced a pop out, and the E-Gals turned an inning-ending double play to preserve the tie.
Catholic pulled ahead in the fifth when Bailey Hamilton reached on a dropped third strike and later scored on an Apollo error.
Jones then clubbed an RBI base hit to give her team a 3-1 edge.
The next inning, Hamilton drilled a two-RBI double to put Catholic up 5-1.
Apollo didn’t go away, however.
The E-Gals loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh, followed by a two-run single by Bullington.
However, the Lady Aces secured the win with a relay throw to third, catching a runner for the final out.
Catholic finished with five hits compared to Apollo’s nine, but the E-Gals were victimized by three errors.
“When you play a district game, everybody knows everything about you,” Phelps said. “It doesn’t matter who’s pitching. That’s just how the game is when you’re playing cross-town rivals.
“We got some key hits with runners on base, which is the difference. They left runners out there, we got the big hit.”
Bullington went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Apollo. In the circle, she finished with four strikeouts, one earned run on three hits and four walks in five innings.
Both teams will return to action this weekend at the Owensboro Catholic Classic at Jack C. Fisher Park.
OWENSBORO CATH. 000 122 x — 5 5 1
WP-Robbins. LP-Bullington. 2B-Grant, Ba. Hamilton (OC), Frizzell (A).
