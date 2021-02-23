Hailee Johnson, Lauren Keelin and Katie Riney scored eight points apiece in leading the Owensboro Catholic High School girls’ basketball team to a 38-37 victory over Henderson County on Monday at the Sportscenter.
With the victory, the Lady Aces improved to 9-6.
Sadie Wurth paced Henderson County (8-2) with 15 points, while Jarie Thomas added 13 points.
Catholic is slated to play again Tuesday night against Apollo at the Sportscenter.
HENDERSON COUNTY 3-10-15-9 — 37
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 6-10-4-18 — 38
Henderson County (37) — Wurth 15, Thomas 13, Dixon 4, Risley 4, Kemp 1.
Owensboro Catholic (38) — Johnson 8, La. Keelin 8, Riney 8, Le. Keelin 5, Head 4, Hayden 2, Maggard 2, Goetz 1.
