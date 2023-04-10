Catholic baseball set to host Hancock
The Owensboro Catholic High School softball and baseball teams will look to continue their recent runs in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic when tournament action kicks off Monday.
The Lady Aces won their first five games of the season before dropping five straight on their spring break trip to Florida, but head coach Jeremy Phelps is hoping his players can refocus now that they’re back home.
“That’s the hope I have is that they can reset,” said Phelps, whose team is vying for its third consecutive All ‘A’ regional title. “I think because I’ve got so many older girls, that’ll help. If we were a younger team, I wouldn’t be so sure. We have a lot of returning starters and girls with playing time the last few years, so I think that should help.
“You just hope you go out there and you learn from some of the things over the past 10 games. The whole purpose of going to Florida was getting everybody multiple at-bats. I used a lot of different lineups and got a lot of girls a lot of opportunities, and I think that’ll help in the long run.”
Catholic’s coaching staff worked to get every player at least 10 at-bats throughout the week, and along with facing stiff competition, the Lady Aces still feel confident moving forward.
“I really think some of that competition we have seen will help us at different times throughout the year,” Phelps added. “Hopefully it helps us this week against Whitesville Trinity and, if we’re fortunate enough to win against them, then in the championship game.”
Monday’s matchup at Hawesville’s Vastwood Park will be the first time Catholic and Trinity have played since 2013.
The Lady Raiders (8-6) swept competition during their trip to South Carolina and have won five of their last six contests.
“They went to Myrtle Beach this past week and had some success there, they won four straight games,” Phelps said of the Lady Raiders. “We’re just trying to get the girls back after being gone and get reset, so hopefully they can have a good showing.”
Even as the Lady Aces look to continue their All ‘A’ regional run, they aren’t taking anything for granted.
“We’re trying to play every team the same way — making sure we’re focused and ready to play each game,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Owensboro Catholic baseball team is looking to earn its fourth consecutive 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic title beginning with Monday’s game against Hancock County at Chautauqua Park.
The Aces (7-4) enter having won six of their last seven games, including a 3-1 mark on their spring break trip to Florida.
Catholic’s lone loss came in a 5-1 defeat to Frederick Douglass.
Hancock County (9-3) enters following a 10-0 loss to Madison Central in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, but had won nine of their previous 10 games.
The All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament will host its softball tournament on April 29-30 at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro, while baseball will be held April 29-30 at Campbellsville High School.
