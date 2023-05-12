Fifth-ranked Henderson County belted five home runs to capture a 13-4 high school softball win over No. 23 Owensboro Catholic on Thursday at Parents Park.
Ruth Jones went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a scored run to pace Catholic (20-10), while Addison Tignor finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Tyranda Stuart added two hits, as well.
