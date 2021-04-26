The Owensboro Catholic High School softball team fought to the very end Sunday, but the Lady Aces ultimately came up short in a 10-9 loss to Lyon County in the championship game of the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament at Jack C. Fisher Park.
The Lady Aces, who advanced out of pool play with a 2-1 record following a 6-2 win over five-time defending champ Holy Cross in the morning, went on to capture an 11-0 victory over Bethlehem in the bracket quarterfinals and a 14-0 conquest of Middlesboro in the semifinals.
Once Catholic got to the title game, pitted against the same Lyon County team that won 5-0 in Saturday’s pool-play meeting, it was a back-and-forth affair that wasn’t settled until the final out.
“It’s nothing to hang their heads on,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said of the post-game message to his players. “It went back and forth. That was a good game, high scoring, both teams made plays on offense and defense. We told them to keep their heads up high — we’ll get better in the long run because of it.
“(Lyon County) is a good team right there, a real good team. I’m proud of the way we played.”
The Lady Aces (10-6) opened scoring in the top of the first frame when Hadley Phelps scored on a throwing error, but the Lady Lyons (9-6) answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Another Catholic score on an error in the second, followed by two more in the third — sparked by an RBI double by Brooke Hamilton — tied the contest at 4 runs apiece.
The Lady Lyons took a brief 5-4 lead with another score in the bottom of the third, but RBIs by Bailey Hamilton and Brooke Hamilton pushed the Lady Aces in front 6-5. Lyon County had yet another answer, with a solo home run from Calista Collins tying the game at 6 through four innings.
Bailey Hamilton’s solo home run gave Catholic a one-run lead before Lyon County erupted for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-7 advantage. From there, the Lady Aces scratched two runs across in the seventh but couldn’t manage the game-tying score.
Despite the loss, Phelps credited his players for fighting back — especially against the Lady Lyons, who had beaten Catholic less than 24 hours prior.
“That’s what I love about coaching this team,” he said. “... They could’ve quit many times. They had their reasons to quit and they came back. It wasn’t the same girl every game. It was somebody different, a couple different times, that got us a key hit or got us going. That’s the big thing about these girls. I’ve coached them for a long time, and they have a never-quit attitude. That’s perfect for me.
“It’s easy to coach when you know these girls are going to battle for you.”
Catholic’s Camille Conkright finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Bailey Hamilton was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs, and Phelps went 3-for-5. The Lady Aces also got two hits apiece from Brooke Hamilton, Gracie Jennings and Addison Tignor.
The Lady Lyons were led by Katelyn Dykes (3-for-4, two RBIs), Tori Schenk (2-for-4, three RBIs), Gracen Wynn (2-for-3, two runs) and Hadlie Butler (2-for-5) in capturing their first-ever state championship.
“It means everything,” Lyon County coach Jason Collins said. “Lyon County is a small community, and everybody really rallies around the school there. It’s kind of old-fashioned, where the school is the center of the community there. They love their sports, and for them to be able to have this finally, it’s really awesome to give that to those fans.”
Catholic’s Conkright, Phelps, Hannah Carter and Bailey Hamilton were named to the All ‘A’ Classic All-Tournament team.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC112 201 2 — 9 15 4
LYON COUNTY401 104 x — 10 13 4
WP-Conger. LP-Br. Hamilton. 2B-Phelps, Br. Hamilton (OC), Wynn (L). 3B-Butler (L). HR-Ba. Hamilton (OC), Collins (L).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14, MIDDLESBORO 0Hannah Carter clubbed two three-run home runs and finished with eight RBIs to guide the Lady Aces to a four-inning win in the All ‘A’ Classic semifinals.
Carter went 2-for-4 with two runs, Bailey Hamilton went 4-for-4, Camille Conkright was 2-for-4 with three runs and Gracie Jennings went 2-for-4. Hadley Phelps and Kira Edwards notched two runs apiece.
Lexi Hatchett earned the pitching win, allowing just two hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC327 2 — 14 14 0
MIDDLESBORO000 0 — 0 2 4
WP-Hatchett. LP-Miller. 2B-Jennings 2, Ba. Hamilton, Br. Hamilton (OC). HR-Carter 2 (OC).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 11, BETHLEHEM 0Bailey Hamilton went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs to guide the Lady Aces to a victory in the All ‘A’ Classic quarterfinals.
Addison Tignor finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, while the Lady Aces also got productive outings from Hadley Phelps (2-for-4, two RBIs, double), Camille Conkright (2-for-4), Brooke Hamilton (3-for-3, two runs), Gracie Jennings (2-for-3) and Lilli Grant (2-for-3, two runs).
Phelps got the pitching victory after striking out seven batters, walking one and scattering four hits.
BETHLEHEM000 00 — 0 4 2
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC007 4x — 11 15 1
WP-Phelps. LP-Cissell. 2B-Conkright 2, Tignor, Br. Hamilton, Phelps (OC). HR-Ba. Hamilton 2 (OC).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 6, HOLY CROSS 2
Hannah Carter went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs in the Lady Aces’ All ‘A’ Classic pool-play victory.
Camille Conkright went 2-for-2 with a double for Catholic, and Hadley Phelps plated two runs.
Pool-play action was limited to an hour and 15 minutes because of weather delays throughout Saturday.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC101 4 — 6 7 1
HOLY CROSS100 1 — 2 5 0
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Wilkins. 2B-Conkright, Carter (OC), Wilkins, Jeffries (H).
