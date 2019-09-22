The Owensboro Catholic High School girls' soccer team defeated Walton-Verona before falling to Bethlehem in the semifinals of the All 'A' Classic small-school state tournament on Saturday in Frankfort.
The Lady Aces (7-5-1) opened the day with a 3-2 victory, prevailing over the Bearcats (7-4-2) in penalty kicks. Catholic's tournament run came to an end with a 6-2 defeat against Bethlehem (12-4) later in the day.
DAVIESS COUNTY 8 OHIO COUNTY 1
Kayla Vanover scored two goals in the Lady Panthers' win at Hartford. DC (15-2) also got goals from Emma Winstead, Sophie Jagoe, Ashlyn Payton, Avery McNeiley, Bree Owen and Meredith Campbell.
Assists for the Lady Panthers were made by Brooke Schwartz, McNeiley, Owen, Campbell, Chloe Hinchcliffe and Tori Beth Baylis.
Emma Patterson made five saves in goal, and Emma Pratt had one. Ohio County slipped to 8-5.
BOYS' SOCCER
ACES FALL IN ALL 'A'
Owensboro Catholic battled to penalty kicks before eventually falling, 3-2, to Prestonsburg in the All 'A' Classic small-school state tournament in Frankfort.
The Aces slipped to 5-7-1.
DAVIESS COUNTY 5, OLDHAM COUNTY 3
Hayden Boswell and Neh Reh each had two goals while Jacob Boling had another to lead Daviess County to the win at Deer Park.
Carson Thomas, Dax Sandifer and Hayden Glover each had an assist.
The Panthers are 13-1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.