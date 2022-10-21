ELIZABETHTOWN — The course of a dead-even match Thursday night for Owensboro Catholic in the quarterfinal round of the Girls Soccer State Tournament changed with one touch off the foot of Elizabethtown’s Kennedy Carter.

That touch halfway through the second half was a momentum shift for Elizabethtown from which the Lady Aces would not recover as their quest for a state title came to an end, 2-0 at the Panthers home field.

