ELIZABETHTOWN — The course of a dead-even match Thursday night for Owensboro Catholic in the quarterfinal round of the Girls Soccer State Tournament changed with one touch off the foot of Elizabethtown’s Kennedy Carter.
That touch halfway through the second half was a momentum shift for Elizabethtown from which the Lady Aces would not recover as their quest for a state title came to an end, 2-0 at the Panthers home field.
“It was a very physical game,” Owensboro Catholic coach Andy Hines said. “There were a lot of balls in the air, a lot of balls at both ends. Sometimes that’s not really our game plan.”
Catholic finished its season 18-6-1. E’town is 21-4-3.
Carter’s goal came with 22:24 left in the second half following an E’town shot on goal a few seconds earlier.
Elizabethtown’s second goal came with a little more than five minutes left in the game as a corner kick from Emma Zoeller curved over the heads of all players and ricocheted off the far post and back into the net.
And while the Lady Aces had opportunities early in the game, few would get through Elizabethtown’s back line, which became almost impenetrable in the second half.
“I think we had the opportunities,” Hines said. “We had a couple good opportunities early to put them away.”
One of those chances came very near the start of the game with junior midfielder Ginny Young getting loose before E’town’s Molly Durbin tracked her down before she could take a clean shot.
Less than eight minutes later, sophomore Sophie Hayden got off a shot which was stopped by E’town’s goalie Marissa Bates.
Later in the half, senior Maddie Hayden would break loose before Elizabethtown’s defense and Noelle Garcia tracked her down.
A free kick opportunity from senior Rachel Traylor under 13 minutes didn’t produce either.
Hines said his team “struggled a bit” with the physicality from Elizabethtown.
“Challenging them and getting the 50-50 ball, we just didn’t win that battle tonight,” he said.
And although the result of the game wasn’t how Hines and company would have wanted, he was complimentary of seniors Maddie Hayden, Katie Riney and Traylor.
“When we picked them up, we hadn’t won anything,” he said. “Our seniors, we decided when I first came on board three years ago that we wanted to rebuild the legacy and get back to winning district championships, regional championships and state championships. Our seniors have led us to that.”
Hines said the senior class has led the team to three district championships, two en route to Elite 8 appearances in the state tournament.
“They’re a big part of this and a big part of continuing to build our team from where we were four year ago,” he said.
And while the team will lose the experience of the seniors, Hines said the future is bright for the Lady Aces the team’s core is expected to return next year.
“We have a good junior class coming back,” he said. “We lose three good seniors, but as far as going to the future we have eight, nine players coming in.”
Elizabethtown advances to play West Jessamine at 4 p.m. next Wednesday at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington.
