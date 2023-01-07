The Owensboro Catholic High School girls basketball team made just enough plays down the stretch Friday night as the Lady Aces prevailed 38-36 in a highly-competitive matchup against district foe Owensboro at OHS.

Aubrey Randolph posted a team-high 14 points, seven steals and six rebounds for Catholic (12-3, 3-0 in 9th District) as the sophomore presented a mismatch on offense and played as a primary ball handler during what became an off-night of shooting for the Lady Aces.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.