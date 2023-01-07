The Owensboro Catholic High School girls basketball team made just enough plays down the stretch Friday night as the Lady Aces prevailed 38-36 in a highly-competitive matchup against district foe Owensboro at OHS.
Aubrey Randolph posted a team-high 14 points, seven steals and six rebounds for Catholic (12-3, 3-0 in 9th District) as the sophomore presented a mismatch on offense and played as a primary ball handler during what became an off-night of shooting for the Lady Aces.
“She was a big help today, she did great,” OCHS coach Michael Robertson said of Randolph, who scored seven points in the crucial fourth quarter. “I’m proud of her. That’s one thing I like about our team: We got plenty of players. We might should’ve played a couple more, but overall we did well.”
Neither team found much offensive rhythm throughout the contest, with the game’s largest advantage coming on Catholic’s 12-5 lead less than three minutes into the second quarter. Owensboro (10-5, 2-1) scored 10 of the game’s next 16 points to trail 15-18 at intermission.
Randolph’s floater off the backboard with 59 seconds left in the third quarter gave the Lady Aces a four-point lead until Melia Moorman’s layup moments later pulled the Lady Devils to within 25-23 heading into the final eight minutes.
Owensboro’s A’Lyrica Hughes, who scored a game-high 15 points, converted a pair of foul shots to tie the game at 25-25 with 7:01 remaining. Maddie Hayden responded with a pair of free throws of her own, and Randolph’s short jump shot moments later pushed OCHS to a 29-25 advantage.
Two more Hughes free throws trimmed the Lady Devils’ deficit to 31-29 with 2:41 remaining, but Randolph converted a traditional three-point play at the other end, stole the ball moments later and then found Katie Riney for a layup and subsequent 36-29 advantage.
Powered by a top-of-the-key 3-pointer by CJ Paige, OHS pieced together a 7-1 scoring run, with Hughes’s offensive rebound and putback cutting the lead to one point with 21 seconds left. Randolph split a pair of free throws, leaving the door open for the Lady Devils, but later made a game-saving play on the ball in the final seconds.
“Aubrey did a heck of a job down there at the end,” Robertson said. “That big three-point basket was a big turning point in the game, I thought. And then their 3 that CJ hit — I knew they were going to hit one. I knew it was coming, I’m just glad it didn’t take the lead.”
Hayden added 11 points and six rebounds for Catholic, which shot 35.9% from the field, only 1-of-12 from 3-point range (8.5%) and 9-of-19 at the foul line (47.4%) with 16 turnovers.
Hughes finished with eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks for OHS, which shot 25.6% from the floor, 3-of-19 from beyond the arc (15.8%) and 13-of-20 at the free-throw line (65%) with 19 turnovers. K’Asia Palmer grabbed seven boards, as well.
“I was proud of our girls for the heart that they showed, that we never let them go on a big run,” Lady Devils coach Jansen Locher said. “They went on some little runs, but we never let them get on a big run. They’re so tough defensively — we knew that coming in — so we knew that we had to be just as tough defensively. We switched up defenses a little bit to keep them a little off balance, and then we were trying to keep their scorers in check and make some other girls score the ball. Randolph did a great job in the fourth quarter getting some buckets.
“I was proud of our girls. Not the outcome that we wanted, but at the same time, we know that we can build off of it. Hopefully we get to play them a couple more times this year, but we know we at least get them one more time and hopefully it’ll be another great game.”
Though the Lady Aces’ offense struggled, Robertson was pleased to see the way his players responded.
“Defensively, we found the shooters when we needed to, we boxed out, we rebounded,” he said. “(We’re) 3-0 in the district, we’ll take that. This is a tough place to play, and this is where district’s at. They’re going to be a tough out no matter what (seed) they are.
“Tney’re a good team, they played real well defensively. You got to take care of the ball and make sure you don’t give them easy transition points. We almost gave it away right there at the end with a couple silly p ays. ... We’ll get better, we’ll get back to work.”
OHS plays again Saturday at Caldwell County, while Catholic will travel to Muhlenberg County on Tuesday.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7 11 7 13 — 38
Owensboro Catholic (38) — Randolph 14, Hayden 11, Johnson 7, La. Keelin 2, Riney 2, Le. Keelin 1, Riley 1.
Owensboro (36) — Hughes 15, Gibson 6, Paige 5, Palmer 4, Moorman 2, Worth 2, Harris 1, Phillips 1.
