The Owensboro Catholic High School volleyball team capped off its regular season with a 25-18, 17-25, 25-19, 25-19 win over Henderson County on Thursday at OCHS.
Statistical leaders for the Lady Aces were Jenna Glenn (eight digs), Cate Sites (six kills, two digs), Jayden Bickett (two aces, three digs), Madeline Castlen (four kills), Cassidy Towery (16 kills, five digs), Allie Hamilton (three kills, two assists, two blocks), Isabelle Wright (three kills, two assists, two blocks), Cecilia Clemens (five kills, 37 assists, two blocks) and Emily Christian (two digs).
The Lady Aces (21-10) will be the top seed in next week's 9th District Tournament.
APOLLO DEFEATS HOPKINSVILLE
The E-Gals won 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 at home.
Apollo was paced by Natalie Ewing (10 kills, four blocks), Whitley Chambers (eight kills, three blocks), Maddi Boswell (five kills, three blocks), Brylee Rhodes (six kills, two blocks), Tallie Satterfield (22 assists, seven aces, six digs) and Hallie Wilson (12 digs, three aces).
The E-Gals (23-11) wll close their regular season Saturday at Henderson County. Apollo will be the second seed in next week's 9th District Tournament.
LADY PANTHERS TOP GRAYSON COUNTY
Daviess County took a 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 win at home.
Leaders for DC included Jasmine Beasley (eight kills), Ryann Keller (11 assists, two digs), Delaney Evans (three digs, three aces), Kendal Goetz (eight digs, two aces), Kloee Phelps (three kills, six digs), Ashton Johnson (eight kills, two digs, two aces), Elizabeth Moore (12 kills, four digs), Hannah Axley (23 assists, four digs, three aces), Kinsley Phelps (five kills, six blocks, four digs, two aces) and Chea Bowers (two digs).
DC (19-9) will be the No. 3 seed in the 9th District Tournament.
OHIO COUNTY BEATS EDMONSON COUNTY
The Lady Eagles won 25-21, 25-12 in Brownsville.
Ohio County leaders were Grace Zunun (two digs), Madison Decker (three digs), Sarah Bratcher (five digs), Kamryn Combs (two kills, four digs), Heaven Vanover (hree kills, three blocks, five digs), Adrianna Joiner (five kills, 11 digs), Anna Law (seven kills, five digs), Caroline Law (two kills, nine assists, three digs, three aces) and Camryn Kennedy (four kills, 10 assists, three digs).
The Lady Eagles (16-10) earned a first-round bye in the 10th District Tournament and will play the winner of Muhlenberg County-McLean County.
