Karmin Riley and Katie Riney scored 20 points apiece to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 75-43 girls basketball victory over Muhlenberg County on Tuesday in Greenville.
Lexie Keelin added 12 points for the Lady Aces (13-3), and Aubrey Randolph chipped in 10 points.
Brooklyn Stewart finished with 16 points for the Lady Mustangs (11-6).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 16 18 28 13 — 75
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 14 6 14 9 — 43
Owensboro Catholic (75) — Riley 20, Riney 20, Le. Keelin 12, Randolph 10, La. Keelin 6, Hayden 5, Krampe 2.
Muhlenberg County (43) — Stewart 16, I. Wilkins 9, Boggess 7, T. Wilkins 4, Proffitt 3, Fields 2, Joines 2.
OWENSBORO 52, UNION COUNTY 48
A’Lyrica Hughes scored 13 points to pace the Lady Devils in a win in Morganfield.
Chandler Worth added 10 points for OHS (13-5)
Madison Morris finished with 17 points for the Bravettes (12-6), and Lillian Goodloe tallied 14 points.
OWENSBORO 11 9 14 18 — 52
UNION COUNTY 7 14 8 19 — 48
Owensboro (52) — Hughes 13, Worth 10, Phillips 8, Paige 7, Gibson 6, Palmer 4, Hogg 2, Moorman 2.
Union County (48) — Morris 17, Goodloe 14, Hibbs 8, Curry 4, Steward 4.
HANCOCK COUNTY 70, BUTLER COUNTY 55
Bailey Poole posted 18 points, and Lily Roberts added 15 points with five rebounds in the Lady Hornets’ victory in Morgantown.
Ella House finished with 14 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals for Hancock County (11-6).
Jenna Phelps scored 17 points for Butler County (9-5), while Taylor Leach and Ann Marie Skaggs chipped in 13 points apiece.
HANCOCK COUNTY 17 19 12 22 — 70
BUTLER COUNTY 12 4 19 20 — 55
Hancock County (70) — Poole 18, Li. Roberts 15, E. House 14, Keown 9, Morris 6, A. House 2, Newby 2, La. Roberts 2, Gay 1, Jones 1.
Butler County (55) — Phelps 17, Leach 13, Skaggs 13, Wilson 8, Miller 2, Rice 2.
MONDAY BARREN COUNTY 47, APOLLO 37
Kennedy Lane scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds as the E-Gals fell at home.
Jennifer Lee and Gizelle Whitlock grabbed six rebounds apiece for Apollo (5-12).
Abigail Varney scored 21 points to lead Barren County (14-4).
BARREN COUNTY 11 9 11 16 — 47
APOLLO 13 4 12 8 — 37
Barren County (47) — Varney 27, Murphy 8, Geralds 6, Smith 4, Strange 2.
Apollo (37) — Lane 21, Whitlock 9, Sapp 3, Lee 2, Survant 2.
BOYS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 74, EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL 58
Parker Gray scored 17 points to lead the Aces to victory in Evansville.
Luke Beickman finished with 15 points for Catholic (14-1), while Brian Griffith chipped in 11 points.
Tucker Tornatta led Memorial (7-3) with 23 points, while Luke Lawrence and Luke Ellspermann added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14 19 18 23 — 74
EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL 13 16 7 22 — 58
Owensboro Catholic (74) — Gray 17, Beickman 15, Griffith 11, T. Carrico 9, V. Carrico 8, Ebelhar 5, Frick 4, Johnson 3, Hobgood 2.
Evansville Memorial (58) — Tornatta 23, Lawrence 12, L. Ellspermann 10, Collins 5, DeVault 5, Anderson 3.
APOLLO 63, HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 53
Zjhan Tutt scored a game-best 25 points to spur the Eagles in Madisonville.
Donte Dixon added 12 points, and Kobe Kelly had 11 points for Apollo (3-11).
Trevahn Jones scored 15 points for the Storm (7-8), while Drake Skeen added 12 points. Davonyae Butcher and Trevor Weldon chipped in 10 points apiece.
APOLLO 8 15 22 18 — 63
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 10 11 15 17 — 53
Apollo (63) — Tutt 25, Dixon 12, Kelly 11, Eans 7, Hein 5, Hardin 2.
Hopkins County Central (53) — Jones 15, Skeen 12, Butcher 10, Weldon 10, Hall 5, McDaniel 1.
OHIO COUNTY 80, JOHN HARDIN 38
Parker Culbertson posted 20 points as the Eagles rolled to victory in Hartford.
Elijah Decker finished with 18 points for Ohio County (14-4).
Andre Smith had 15 points for John Hardin (0-15).
JOHN HARDIN 10 6 8 14 — 38
OHIO COUNTY 24 18 20 18 — 80
John Hardin (38) — Smith 15, Whiteside 10, Douglas 8, Hayes 3, Lynch 2.
Ohio County (80) — Culbertson 20, Decker 18, Allen 9, Young 8, Kennedy 6, Morse 6, Lindsey 4, Cox 3, Abney 2, Cotton 2, Ward 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 73, TELL CITY (IND.) 32
Evan Ferry, Kaleb Keown and Devyn Powers scored 15 points apiece in the Hornets’ runaway win in Tell City.
Cole Dixon added 14 points for Hancock County (9-8), and Ryan Ogle chipped in 11 points.
Tell City fell to 0-13.
HANCOCK COUNTY 23 19 28 3 — 73
TELL CITY 3 10 15 4 — 32
Hancock County (73) — Ferry 15, Keown 15, Powers 15, Dixon 14, Ogle 11, Duncan 3.
Tell City (32) — McIntosh 9, Meserve 9, Gabbard 5, Jennings 5, Lindhauer 4.
EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 44, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 38
Landon Smith scored 19 points as the Raiders fell in overtime in Evansville.
The loss dropped Trinity to 7-6 overall.
Josiah Dunham scored 17 points for Evansville Christian (8-6).
TRINITY 9 10 5 13 1 — 38
EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 11 10 7 9 7 — 44
Trinity (38) — Smith 19, Hernandez 8, Mills 6, Huff 3, Goetz 2.
Evansville Christian (44) — Dunham 17, Chesser 9, Lynn 9, Schnepper 7, Davis 2.
