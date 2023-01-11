Karmin Riley and Katie Riney scored 20 points apiece to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 75-43 girls basketball victory over Muhlenberg County on Tuesday in Greenville.

Lexie Keelin added 12 points for the Lady Aces (13-3), and Aubrey Randolph chipped in 10 points.

