The Owensboro Catholic High School girls basketball team will look to capture its second championship in four years when the Lady Aces travel to compete in the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament on Wednesday.
Catholic (15-6), winner of the 2019 All ‘A’ championship, will square off against 11th Region representative Berea (16-2) at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena at 4 p.m. CT.
The Lady Aces last played in a 69-56 win over Apollo on Friday, with Monday’s matchup against Owensboro being postponed. Before that, Catholic dropped a 64-63 decision to No. 4 McCracken at the Sportscenter.
According to OCHS coach Michael Robertson, his team’s strengths lie in getting up and down the floor.
“That’s one thing I’ve noticed, is that we’ve got to get out and run,” he said. “We’ve been preaching that. We went up to (No. 1) Sacred Heart and got our butts handed to us because they were streaking down the floor and throwing it up and getting layups.”
Catholic fell 72-43 at Sacred Heart on Jan. 9 before bouncing back for a pair of wins over Muhlenberg County and Madisonville-North Hopkins. Over the last several weeks, the Lady Aces have been working to shore up their shortcomings from their loss to the Valkyries.
“If we want to be one of the better teams in the state and we want to be able to compete with teams, we’ve got to play hard all the time,” Robertson said. “We’re working on that.”
The Lady Aces, who score 57 points per game on 41.5% shooting from the field and 34.6% shooting from 3-point range, are led in scoring by 5-foot-6 freshman guard Karmin Riley (13.8 ppg, 43.3% from 3) and 5-8 sophomore guard Hailee Johnson (13.1 ppg).
Katie Riney, an experienced 5-6 junior guard, adds 6.1 points, a team-high 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, and the Lady Aces also count on contributions from 5-11 senior forward Kinsley Goetz (7 ppg) and 5-8 junior forward Maddie Hayden (5.4 ppg, 3.1 spg), among others.
Meanwhile, Berea posts 54.6 points per game on 46.9% shooting from the floor and 39.8% accuracy from long distance.
The Lady Pirates are led by 6-footer Madison Howell (16.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg), 5-8 wing Alexis Newman (10.6 ppg) and junior forward Chesney Lovins (8.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg).
Wednesday’s winner will face the victor between Whitefield Academy (16-5) and Louisville Holy Cross (10-8) in the tournament quarterfinals. The All ‘A’ Classic semifinals will be Saturday, followed by the championship game Sunday.
