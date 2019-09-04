Owensboro Catholic has been in two big tournaments to start the volleyball season. It had not played what you would call a regular stand-alone match until Tuesday night, and that was a major one, hosting 9th District and 3rd Region rival Apollo High School.
The Lady Aces were strong at the net, especially offensively, in a 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20 win at the Catholic gym.
Catholic held 10-point leads in both the first and third sets.
"One of the things we tell the girls is to control our side, if we control our side the other side will take care of itself," Catholic coach Brian Hardison said. "The girls were like 'Let's go faster tempo.' When we're on, it's hard to stop, especially that one right there."
Hardison was pointing at Madeline Castlen, a junior middle hitter who had three kills late in the fourth set when Catholic was trying to stretch its lead. It went from a 17-17 tie to a 20-17 Catholic advantage.
"Going down the stretch, she had four kills, they had no answer for it," Hardison said. "CC (Cecilia Clemens) knew to throw to her. Once we got her going, we were like 'Let's go outside, spread their defense out,' and we did that well."
Castlen had nine kills. Cassidy Towery had 10 kills, nine digs and six aces.
Serving was off and on for Catholic, as it had 17 missed serves -- 11 in the second and third sets.
"We missed way too many serves," Hardison said.
Isabelle Wright had eight kills. Clemens had 34 sets. Jenna Glenn had 15 digs.
Cate Sights, Allie Hamilton and Clemens each had three aces.
Catholic set an aggressive tone early, being in command of the first and third sets.
"Catholic came out extremely aggressive, served hard, hit it hard, we had a little trouble converting our passes to offense in the beginning," Apollo coach Mary Howard said. "We regrouped from that. At the end, we couldn't connect with our offense. At times we were a little timid. Catholic is a great team. All year long, it's going to be a battle for our district.
"Being able to stay aggressive will be a big thing, making sure we stay consistent with serving and passing. Our blocking really stepped up as the sets progressed."
Whitley Chambers had eight kills for Apollo, with two blocks. Brylee Rhodes had seven kills. Hallie Wilson had four aces and Anslee Hopewell had three aces.
"Rhodes came up big for us, she's been extremely big offensively and defensively," Howard said. "Whitley played excellent on the outside."
Catholic is 5-4 on the season. Apollo slipped to 7-2.
