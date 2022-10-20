The Owensboro Catholic High School girls soccer team will get the opportunity to take another step forward into the postseason when the Lady Aces travel to face Elizabethtown in Thursday’s KHSAA State Tournament quarterfinals.
The game is set for a 6:30 p.m. CT start.
Catholic (18-5-1) advanced following Monday’s 5-1 victory over Whitefield Academy in Louisville, and OCHS coach Andy Hines expects the competition to only get stiffer moving forward.
“Going in, I was pretty comfortable with that game,” Hines said of his squad’s opening-round victory. “We thought that we could win, and we came out and jumped on them early. That was the difference in that game — getting some goals and settling in early.
“We know Etown is a little bit different. They’ve had success against some top teams.”
The Panthers (20-4-3), which lost 1-0 to Central Hardin in the 17th District Tournament title game before bouncing back to win the 5th Region championship, advanced with Monday’s 1-0 win against Marshall County.
Elizabethtown is paced by Campbell Wallace’s 33 goals and 14 assists, alongside other top contributors Kennedy Carter (18 goals, 14 assists); Adelyn Inman (17 goals, 15 assists); and Emma Zoeller (16 goals, team-high 18 assists). As a team, the Panthers score nearly five goals and give up less than a goal per game.
Hines likened their playing style to 3rd Region foe Ohio County.
“They’re very set-piece oriented from throw-ins, and corner kicks are something that’s dangerous with them,” he said. “We feel like they’re not a possession-style team. They get numbers behind the ball and defend, then kick the long ball and run on top of it. Similar to Ohio County, they have a girl up top who’s an engine.
“It took us a while to adjust to that, but I think we’re used to that style by now. We’ve overcome that, so we’re hoping that translates in this game. If they’re similar to that, we think we’ll be all right. We know Etown is a good opponent — we’re not taking anything for granted — but we do think it will be a game we’re used to playing.”
In the win over Whitefield Academy, Ginny Young led the Lady Aces with a pair of goals. Maddie Hayden and Jahaira Ward added a goal and an assist each, Aubrey Randolph scored a goal, and Elizabeth Hayden and Mallary Bailey added assists.
The last time the Lady Aces reached the state tournament, they fell in the second round in 2020. Hines knows his players want to improve on that outing this time around.
“We want to get further,” he said. “We feel like if we can get through this game, the team that wins might go to the finals. We’re excited about it. We’re ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.