Brooke Hamilton went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, and the senior struck out 12 batters in the circle to guide Owensboro Catholic to a 7-1 high school softball victory against district foe Apollo on Wednesday at E-Gal Park.
The Lady Aces pulled away late behind five runs across the last three innings — sparked by Hamilton’s solo home run over the center-field wall that put her team ahead 3-1 in the fifth inning. She also struck out a quartet of batters with two hits and a walk in the final three frames.
OCHS coach Jeremy Phelps was quick to credit his pitcher, who surrendered one earned run on seven hits with four walks in the complete-game victory.
“That’s what she does,” Phelps said. “That’s what she’s done for three years now. She’s been out there getting pitching time. It’s nice that you can count on her. If a bad play happens or if you put somebody on base or they get a good hit — that’s a good hitting team over there, too. We’ve faced them so many times, you know everything about them. Rivals across town, you know everything about them.
“For her to be able to come in there, the moment’s never too big for her. That’s what I like about her.”
Catholic opened scoring in the top of the second inning when Hamilton led off with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Ruth Jones. Consecutive singles by Abbie Dukate and Maci Merritt set up Gracie Dukate’s RBI base hit that pushed the Lady Aces to a 2-0 lead.
Apollo (0-3) plated its lone run in the bottom of the third when Mallory Velotta led off with a double and then scored on an RBI single from Arianna Ramirez.
The E-Gals continued to get runners into scoring position after that but couldn’t capitalize.
“It was a pretty good game until the last couple innings,” Apollo coach Stephen Julian said. “We didn’t execute like we needed to, but we were competitive through five. We just didn’t execute when we had runners in scoring position. We had runners in scoring position almost every inning and never got them off second base.
“You only score one run, you’re not going to win a whole lot of ball games. You got to score to win — they did, and we didn’t.”
Catholic added to its lead in the sixth when Jones led off with a single, advanced to second base on an error, stole third and then scored on another Apollo miscue. Gracie Dukate’s RBI groundout put OCHS up 5-1.
The Lady Aces closed out the contest with two more scores in the final inning, getting consecutive RBI base hits from Abbie Dukate and Merritt.
Merritt finished 3-for-4 for Catholic, which recorded 13 hits and took advantage of two Apollo errors. Jones and Abbie Dukate added two hits, two runs and an RBI each, while Gracie Dukate drove in two batters.
Morgan Frizzell also had a double for the E-Gals.
Both teams return to action with road matchups Friday, as Catholic takes on Butler County and Apollo faces Union County.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 020 012 2 — 7 13 0
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Clark. 2B-Br. Hamilton (OC), Frizzell, Velotta (A). HR-Br. Hamilton (OC).
