Brooke Hamilton went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, and the senior struck out 12 batters in the circle to guide Owensboro Catholic to a 7-1 high school softball victory against district foe Apollo on Wednesday at E-Gal Park.

The Lady Aces pulled away late behind five runs across the last three innings — sparked by Hamilton’s solo home run over the center-field wall that put her team ahead 3-1 in the fifth inning. She also struck out a quartet of batters with two hits and a walk in the final three frames.

